Coronavirus – Nigeria: 182 new cases of COVID-19

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
182 new cases of COVID19
Lagos-111 FCT-16 Akwa Ibom-10 Oyo-8 Kaduna-6 Delta-6 Rivers-5 Ogun-4 Ebonyi-4 Kano-3 Plateau-2 Gombe-2 Kebbi-1 Kwara-2 Bauchi-1 Borno-1
8915 cases of COVID19
Nigeria Discharged: 2592 Deaths: 259
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo