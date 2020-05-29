APO

Coronavirus – Nigeria: 182 new cases of COVID-19

| Updated:
182 new cases of COVID19

Lagos-111 FCT-16 Akwa Ibom-10 Oyo-8 Kaduna-6 Delta-6 Rivers-5 Ogun-4 Ebonyi-4 Kano-3 Plateau-2 Gombe-2 Kebbi-1 Kwara-2 Bauchi-1 Borno-1

8915 cases of COVID19

Nigeria Discharged: 2592 Deaths: 259

