Coronavirus – Seychelles: Chinese government donates medical materials to Seychelles

On 26th May 2020, a batch of protective equipment donated by the Chinese government arrived in Seychelles via Ethiopian Airlines. The donated medical materials include 500 infrared thermometers, which are needed desperately by local schools and institutions, 2,000 medical N95 masks, 10,000 surgical masks, 2,000 disposable protective clothing, 2,000 medical protective goggles, 10,000 disposable sterilized rubber surgical gloves and 10,000 medical isolation shoe covers.

China has been consistent in its support to the COVID-19 situation in Seychelles. Previously, Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation have provided three batches of medical supplies to Seychelles. On May 8th 2020, the Chinese Embassy in Seychelles also donated a batch of medical materials to express its determination to work with the government and people of Seychelles to beat the pandemic. The first batch of Chinese government’s donation reaffirms the Chinese government's full support for the fight against the coronavirus in Seychelles. A second batch of medical materials is expected to arrive in Seychelles soon.

Seychelles is grateful to the Chinese government for its continued support.

