Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 as of 28 May 2020

New cases confirmed today: 97
Benadir: 35
Somaliland: 32
South West: 22
Puntland: 8
Male: 69
Female: 28
Recovery: 45
Death: 5
Total confirmed cases: 1,828
Total recoveries: 310
Total deaths: 72
