Coronavirus – South Sudan: International Organization for Migration (IOM) South Sudan – Weekly COVID-19 Situation Report

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The COVID-19 outbreak continues to evolve in the African region. In most countries, the disease is localized to large urban centres, with most rural communicates relatively unaffected.

Currently, 25 countries in the region are experiencing community transmission, 13 have clusters of cases, and nine have sporadic COVID-19 cases. The region has also observed increased incidences of importation of cases from affected countries within the region, primarily fueled by long-distance truck drivers and illicit movement through porous borders, according to WHO.

Public health systems globally continue to come under severe strain due to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic with total numbers of infected individuals reaching 5,204,508 cases, and 337,687 people have died of the infection globally by the end of the week (WHO COVID-19 Situation report 125, 24 May 2020). In Africa, there were 77,295 cases (3,039) and 2,073 deaths, according to WHO.

South Sudan continues to see a rise in the number of confirmed cases, with 792 confirmed cases, six recoveries, and eight deaths, as of 24 May. On 18 May, a government press release confirmed that a number of members of the High Level Task Force tested positive for COVID-19.

