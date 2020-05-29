Coronavirus – Sudan: As of 26 May, 4,346 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Sudan

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

As of 26 May 2020, there are 4,346 people confirmed to have COVID-19 in Sudan, including 195 fatalities

Transmission of COVID-19 in Sudan is now classified as community transmission. For the majority of cases the transmission chain cannot be established.

COVID-19 is reported in all of Sudan's 18 states. The majority of people with confirmed COVID-19 are in Khartoum State

Lockdown measures extended in Khartoum State through 2 June 2020

1.7 million people reached with humanitarian assistance in the first quarter of 2020

