Coronavirus – Uganda: Ministry of Health launches Call The Clinic (MOH CTC) mobile application

The Permanent Secretary, Dr. Diana Atwine launched the Ministry of Health- Call The Clinic (MOH CTC) mobile application where individuals can alert MOH of signs and symptoms similar to COVID-19 and get linked to diagnosis

The app is available on Google Play Store and will soon be on Apple.

The link to the app can also be found on: www.health.go.ug

