Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update, 29 May 2020

The total laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours are 5,015; of these one-hundred­thirty-seven (137) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the total confirmed cases as of today are Nine-Hundred-Sixty-Eight (968). Among the confirmed cases, 86 of them are male and 51 are female and their age ranges from 4 to 75 years. All of the people confirmed for COVID-19 are Ethiopians. Among the cases one-hundred-nine (109) of them are identified from Addis Ababa, one (1) from Afar Region, seventeen (17) from Amhara region, two (2) from Benishangul Gumuz region and eight (8) from Oromia region.

The potential sources of exposure of the confirmed cases are presented below;

Potential Exposure

Number of Cases

Travel history from abroad

20

Known contact with confirmed cases

8

Cases with no known contact with confirmed cases and no travel history

109

Total

137

Unfortunately, A 62 years old male Ethiopian, from Addis Ababa, who was being treated at a health facility for other chronic medical conditions, was randomly tested for COVID-19. However, he passed away before results confirmed he was positive for COVID-19. This brings the total death due to COVID-19 in our country to eight (8). Ministry of Health and the Ethiopian Public Health Institute would like to pass its condolences to the families.

Furthermore, six (6) people from Addis Ababa recovered from the disease that makes the total number of recoveries one-hundred-ninety-seven (197).

The laboratory samples were collected from the high-risk community members, returnees/passengers at mandatory quarantine centers, contacts of the confirmed cases, health facility visitors and suspects at isolation centers.

COVID-19 Situational Update as of Today

Total laboratory test conducted

101,581

Laboratoiy tests conducted within 24 hours

5015

Number of Confirmed cases within 24 hours

137

Total patients of COVID-19 in treatment centers

761

Patients in severe condition

4

Newly Recovered

6

Total Recovered

197

Total Deaths

8

Returned to their country

2

Total confirmed cases as of today

968

Considering the increase in transmission of COVID-19, the Ministry of Health and Ethiopian Public Health Institute would like the public to strictly adhere to all precaution measures. We need to be reminded that every single action we take determines the risk of contracting the virus. Therefore, we should;

Maintain physical distancing Wash our hands with water and soap frequently Stay at home and avoid mass gatherings Cover our mouth and nose with face/cloth mask when going outdoors

For more information or to report if any person had contact with confirmed COVID­19 please call to the free toll line 8335 and 952 or to regular phone 0118276796 and regional toll free lines, or use our email:[email protected]

