Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update – 30 May 2020

COVID-19 Situational Update as of Today

Total laboratory test conducted

106,615

Laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours

5,034

Number of confirmed cases within 24 hours

95

Total patients of COVID-19 in the treatment centers

845

Patients in intensive care

5

Newly recovered

11

Total recovered

208

Total deaths

8

Returned to their country

2

Total confirmed cases as of today

1063

The total laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours are 5,034; of these ninety-five (95) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the total confirmed cases as of today are One-Thousand-Sixty-Three (1,063). Among the confirmed cases, 71 of them are male and 24 are female and their age ranges from 15 to 80 years. Ninety-four people confirmed for COVID-19 are Ethiopians and one is an Indian citizen. Among the cases fifty-six (56) of them are identified from Addis Ababa, three (3) from Tigray region, one (1) from Afar Region, five (5) from Amhara region, twenty-two (22) from Oromia region, three (3) from Harari region, two (2) from Dire Dawa City Administration and three (3) from Somali region.

The potential sources of exposure of the confirmed cases are presented below:

Potential Exposure

Number of Cases

Travel history from abroad

30

Contact with confirmed cases

4

Cases with no contact with confirmed cases and no travel history

61

Total

95

Furthermore, eleven (11) people from (two people from Tigray region and nine people from Afar region) recovered from the disease that makes the total number of recoveries two-hundred-eight (208).

The laboratory samples were collected from the high-risk community members, returnees/passengers at mandatory quarantine centers, contacts of the confirmed cases, health facility visitors and suspects at isolation centers.

Considering the increase in transmission of COVID-19, the Ministry of Health and Ethiopian Public Health Institute would like the public to strictly adhere to all precaution measures. We need to be reminded that every single action we take determines the risk of contracting the virus. Therefore, we should:

• Maintain physical distancing.

• Wash our hands with water and soap frequently.

• Stay at home and avoid mass gatherings.

• Cover our mouth and nose with face/cloth mask when going outdoors.

