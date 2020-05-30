Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 Update (30 May 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Total confirmed: 1888

Total recovered: 464

Deaths: 63

We are glad to announce that today we have discharged 26 patients from various hospitals, who have fully recovered from COVID-19. This now brings our total tally to 464.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.Media filesDownload logo