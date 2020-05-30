Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 case update, 29 May 2020

Download logoThe total laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours are 5,015; of these one-hundred­thirty-seven (137) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the total confirmed cases as of today are Nine-Hundred-Sixty-Eight (968). Among the confirmed cases, 86 of them are male and 51 are female and their age ranges from 4 to 75 years. All of the people confirmed for COVID-19 are Ethiopians. Among the cases one-hundred-nine (109) of them are identified from Addis Ababa, one (1) from A