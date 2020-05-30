Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 case update, 29 May 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
387 new cases of COVID-19;
Lagos – 254 FCT – 29 Jigawa – 24 Edo – 22 Oyo – 15 Rivers – 14 Kaduna – 11 Borno – 6 Kano – 3 Plateau – 2 Yobe – 2 Gombe – 2 Bauchi – 2 Ondo – 1
9302 cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria Discharged: 2697 Deaths: 261
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo