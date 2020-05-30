APO

Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 Situation Report for Nigeria (29 May 2020)

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The COVID-19 Nigeria situation report for 29th May, 2020 has been published.

Today's COVID-19 situation report provides the data of local governments with high confirmed cases in Nigeria.

Download via: https://bit.ly/3bWXXqp

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo

Related Content

APO

Senegal: African Development Bank (AfDB) approves 88 million euros emergency budget support for COVID-19 response

Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe Board of Directors of the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) on Friday approved a loan of 88 million euros to Senegal, hit hard by the novel coronavirus pandemic, in support of the costs of its national COVID-19 Economic and Social Resilience Program. The financing, which falls under the Bank’s COVID-19 Rapid Response Facility, will provide the nation with an emergency budget support program (PUARC) aiming to address the health, social and economic impacts of
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 ECOWAS Daily Update for May 29, 2020

Africa Press Office -
COVID-19 ECOWAS Daily Update for May 29, 2020Distributed by APO Group on behalf of West African Health Organization (WAHO).Media filesDownload logo
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update – 30 May 2020

Africa Press Office -
Download logoCOVID-19 Situational Update as of Today Total laboratory test conducted 106,615 Laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours 5,034 Number of confirmed cases within 24 hours 95 Total patients of COVID-19 in the treatment centers 845 Patients in intensive care 5 Newly recovered 11 Total recovered
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Africa: International Organization for Migration (IOM), European Union (EU) Bolster Response to Economic Impact of COVID-19 on Returning Migrants Across West and...

Africa Press Office -
The suspension of “non-essential activities” to limit the spread of COVID-19 in West and Central Africa has had a heavy socio-economic impact on some 34,000 returning migrants. Many already have set up microbusinesses as part of their reintegration assistance under the EU-IOM Joint Initiative for Migrant Protection and Reintegration.    To measure the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on returning migrants assisted by the International Organization for Migr
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

Rebosis rolls out COVID-19 testing stations outside malls

CNBC Africa -
Property Group Rebosis, has partnered with government to roll out testing stations for Covid-19 outside its shopping malls in Pretoria – South Africa’s capital. However, foot traffic into these malls is expected to have dived due to the virus lock-downs prevented non-essential stores from trading. Rebosis is yet to release its interim results. Rebosis CEO Sisa Ngebulana joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Distell CEO: What the sale of alcohol under level 3 means for the industry

CNBC Africa -
South Africans can look forward to popping their favourite bottle of bubbly or sipping on a glass of pinotage to warm up from the cold winter. That’s as alcohol sales, that were banned for over two months under the Covid-19 lock-down, will be lifted. Distell CEO Richard Rushton joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

This Rwandan publisher is creating buzz with new book App

CNBC Africa -
After realising the challenges that come with publishing fellow African writers, home-grown publishing house, Imagine We Rwanda launched their very own mobile app, dubbed, Imagine Books. Fast forward 2 weeks and hundreds of titles have been purchased worldwide and the numbers are only going up. CNBC Africa spoke to the founder, Dominique Alonga for more.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: This virtual concert campaign is bringing together African artists for charity

CNBC Africa -
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected livelihoods across the continent and different initiatives have been instituted to support them. One of them is a campaign dubbed “We are one Africa” which aims to sustain various communities and groups through virtual concerts. Project Manager, Andrew Alovi joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

VIVO CEO is a dynamic leader for this innovative global brand

brandcom partner -
May 2020 -- Six months ago the vision for vivo in South Africa was just beginning to...
Read more
Brandcom

Building Africa’s Biggest Digital Classroom

brandcom partner -
An enduring lesson learnt throughout our 175-year existence is that, while things rapidly change around us, the things that truly matter don’t!...
Read more

Trending Now

International News

How The Medical Device Supply Chain Failed During Covid-19

CNBC -
More than three months into the coronavirus pandemic, health-care workers on the front-lines of the battle against Covid-19 say they still face shortages of personal protective equipment. The personal protective shortage was one of the early flashpoi
Read more
Videos

Tsogo Sun Hotels FY profits plunge, COVID-19 lock-downs weigh

CNBC Africa -
Hospitality Group Tsogo Sun Hotels reported a 31 per cent plunge in full year headline earnings per share, with Covid-19 resulting in demand from international tourist retracting in the fourth quarter, due to global lock-downs.
Read more
Videos

Nampak swings into H1 loss, suffers R3bn impairment

CNBC Africa -
Nampak swung to a half year loss of R2.4 billion as revenue plunged and it impaired its Angola and Nigeria assets by R3 billion, which is four times its market value. The also warned that future profits were in South Africa were at risk from the ban on alcohol sales due to Covid-19 lock-downs. Nampak CEO, Erik Smuts joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

How COVID-19 impacts the health & well-being of children

CNBC Africa -
Research shows that children have a lower rate of contracting the Coronavirus and bringing infections to the household. This should provide comfort to South African parents that are in two minds about sending their kids back to school next week, when physical teaching is set to resume. Epidemiologist, Dr Boshoff Steenekamp joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved