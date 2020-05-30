Coronavirus – Nigeria: Setting up of COVID-19 Mobile Testing Sites in Communities

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

In an effort to increase COVID-19 testing capacity in Nigeria, States including Kano have set up mobile testing sites in communities.

The NCDC team is working to address scepticism & stigma around COVID-19 in these areas to encourage compliance to testing.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo