Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (30 May 2020)

New cases confirmed today: 88 Galmudug: 47 Somaliland: 29 Benadir: 10 Puntland: 2
Male: 71 Female: 17 Recovery: 17 Death: 1
Total confirmed cases: 1,916 Total recoveries: 327 Total deaths: 73
