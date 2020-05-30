Coronavirus – South Africa: Employment and Labour prepares to resume services on 8 June

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

In response to the introduction of Coronavirus level 3 from June 1, 2020, the Department of Employment and Labour will be resuming its services, although at a minimal level. “Therefore our offices will be open to the public on 8 June 2020”, said Director General Thobile Lamati.

This is after the Department has completed its back to work plan activities which include the deep cleaning and disinfection of office buildings around the country according to approved guidelines, office space realignment for open offices, procurement of personal protective equipment, screening equipment and sanitisers, the establishment of the Crisis Management Team (CMT) and the appointment of a fully dedicated Compliance Officer – Occupational Health and Hygiene Specialist / Environmental Health specialist – who will coordinate and work with those who will be appointed at provincial level.

“To mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, only a third of the Department’s officials will report at their respective workplaces and we have made provisions for those who are over 60 and those who have underlying conditions as determined by the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) and are at a risk of developing severe illness from COVID-19 to work from home”, said Director General Thobile Lamati.

Lamati said the Department has made arrangements for most of the officials to work from home in the meantime and will be reintroduced to the system as time goes on and the easing of restrictions is experienced.

As for the UIF half of the officials will be working from home and the other half will report at their respective offices. On the other hand, the CF has made provisions for half of the officials to resume their duties with only five per cent (49) being at their offices and 45 per cent (429) working from home.

According to Lamati the CF’s staffs complement of 50 per cent working in the initial phase will be able to respond to the Minimum Business Continuity Objective (MBCO) – to continue and fulfil 50% of claims and employer services.

Lamati said that there will be a need for swift adaptation by both managers and officials to working remotely and ensuring that the common goal of meeting the department’s set targets continues despite this being a new way of doing things.

