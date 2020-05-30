Coronavirus – Uganda: Interaction with Health Workers at Lira Regional Referral Hospital, Uganda

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, Director General Health Services, Dr. Henry Mwebesa, Director Clinical/Curative Services, Olaro Charles visit Lira RRH and interact with health workers at the facility.

Currently, there are 21 COVID-19 confirmed cases admitted at Lira RRH.

Also in attendance are: Director, Lira Regional Referral Hospital, Deputy Incident Commander, Atek Kagirita, Prof. Henry Kajumbula, COVID-19 case management team, Dr Richard Idro, President of Uganda Nurses and Midwives Council and Representatives of Lira District Local Government.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health – Republic of Uganda.Media filesDownload logo