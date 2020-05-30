Nigeria Rugby Football Federation donates Food Palliatives to Players

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Federation president; Kelechukwu Mbagwu said palliatives became necessary due to the difficulties players are passing through in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deputy Liason Officer of the Ministry of Youth & Sports; Ikana Mbora presented the palliatives to players at the National Stadium in Lagos.

NRFF (https://TheNRFF.com/) Players Representative and Board Member; Gbenga Adeniran says the support will go to the most vulnerable players across all the active clubs across the country starting with Lagos teams today.

“As you know, there are seven active Rugby clubs in Lagos competing in the National League. Many of the players are not working while few of the players that are working are not earning a lot. We are providing these food packages to players to help them through the coronavirus crisis. We are also using this medium to reach out to corporates to partner with the NRFF in reaching more players with basic foodstuffs to help them through the lockdown period”.

Nigeria's Center For Disease Control yesterday 28th of May says 8,915 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, 2,592 cases have been discharged and 259 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

At the daily briefing, Minister of State at the Education Ministry touched on reopening of schools. Minister of state at the Health Ministry also said the ministry was developing sector specific advisories for the reopening of various sectors of the economy.

The Hon Minister of Youth & Sports; Mr Sunday Dare yesterday set up an 11-man committee to look at a new possible date for the Edo 2020 National Sports Festival within the year. The festival was postponed due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic about three days to its commencement in Benin City, Edo State capital. The 11-man committee, which is made up of members of the COVID-19 Task Force (NCDC), Commissioners of Sports from the six geo-political zones of the country and representatives of the Sports Ministry, is headed by the chairman of Delta Sports Commission, Tony Okowa.

NRFF Players Rep; Adeniran further advised the players to keep in shape during this period as the National Sports Festival could go ahead soon.

The General Secretary NRFF, Victor Anusa said the leadership of the Nigeria Rugby Football Federation will continue to support the growth, development and most importantly the players of the game.

