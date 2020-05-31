APO

Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 update, 31 May 2020

| Updated:
Over 139,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent – with more than 58,000 recoveries & 3,900 deaths. View country figures & more with the WHO African Region COVID-19 Dashboard: https://arcg.is/XvuSX.

APO

Coronavirus – Nigeria: Breakdown of Cases by State (30 May 2020)

Africa Press Office -
A breakdown of cases by state for 30th May 2020 in Nigeria.
APO

Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 Situation Report for Nigeria (30 May 2020)

Africa Press Office -
The COVID-19 Nigeria situation report for 30th May, 2020 has been published. Our daily COVID-19 situation reports provide a summary of the epidemiological situation & response activities in Nigeria.
APO

Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update – 31 May 2020

Africa Press Office -
The total laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours are 2,836: of these 109 of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the total confirmed cases as of today are 1,172. Among the confirmed cases. 61 of them are male and 48 are female and their age ranges from 5 to 70 years. All of the confirmed cases are Ethiopians. Among the cases, 99 of them are identified from Addis Ababa, 2 from Tigray region, 5 from Oromia region and 3 from Harari region.
APO

Coronavirus – Eswatini: COVID-19 update, 30 May 2020

Africa Press Office -
The Ministry of Health would like to inform the public of the status of COVID-19 in Eswatini. A total of 149 results were received, out of which 145 tested negative and four (4) were positive for coronavirus. The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases to date is 283. Breakdown of all confirmed cases and outcomes Status of COVID-19 Confirmed Cases Number of Patients Admitted 71 Home Care 38
