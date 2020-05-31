Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update – 31 May 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The total laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours are 2,836: of these 109 of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the total confirmed cases as of today are 1,172. Among the confirmed cases. 61 of them are male and 48 are female and their age ranges from 5 to 70 years. All of the confirmed cases are Ethiopians. Among the cases, 99 of them are identified from Addis Ababa, 2 from Tigray region, 5 from Oromia region and 3 from Harari region. The potential sources of exposure of the confirmed cases are presented below:

Potential Exposure

Number of Cases

Travel history from abroad

2

Known contact with confirmed cases

13

Cases with no known contact with confirmed cases and no travel history

94

Total

109

Three Ethiopians have passed away and the laboratory tests turned positive for COVID-19. Deaths are a 29 years old female, from Setit Humera, Tigray region, a 75 years old female from Addis Ababa and a 55 years old male from Kefa zone. SNNPR (who recently moved to Addis Ababa). The first two were receiving care in a health facility while the third one was a dead body taken to health facility for forensic investigation and sample was tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total death related to COVID-19 in our country to Eleven (11). Ministry of Health and the Ethiopian Public Health Institute would like to pass its condolences to the families.

Furthermore, one (1) person from Tigray region recovered from the disease bringing the total number of recoveries to 209.

COVID-19 Situational Update as of Today

Total laboratory test conducted

109,451

Laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours

2,836

Number of confirmed cases within 24 hours

109

Total patients of COVID-19 in the treatment centers

950

Patients in intensive care

4

Newly recovered

1

Total recovered

209

Total deaths

11

Returned to their country

2

Total confirmed cases as of today

1,172

The laboratory samples were collected from the high-risk community members, returnees/passengers at mandatory quarantine centers, contacts of the confirmed cases, health facility visitors and suspects at isolation centers.

Considering the increase in transmission of COVID-19, the Ministry of Health and Ethiopian Public Health Institute would like the public to strictly adhere to all precaution measures. We need to be reminded that every single action we take determines the risk of contracting the virus. Therefore, we should:

• Maintain physical distancing.

• Wash our hands with water and soap frequently.

• Stay at home and avoid mass gatherings.

• Cover our mouth and nose with face/cloth mask when going outdoors.

