Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 Update (31 May 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Total confirmed: 1962

Total recovered: 478

Deaths: 64

Today, we have discharged another (14) patients from various hospitals, bringing our total tally of recoveries to 474.

Our gratitude goes to our health workers, who are working day & night to ensure our people are well managed.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.Media filesDownload logo