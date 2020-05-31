Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 Update (31 May 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Total confirmed: 1962
Total recovered: 478
Deaths: 64
Today, we have discharged another (14) patients from various hospitals, bringing our total tally of recoveries to 474.
Our gratitude goes to our health workers, who are working day & night to ensure our people are well managed.
