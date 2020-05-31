Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 update, 30 May 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

553 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported:

Lagos – 378 FCT – 52 Delta – 23 Edo – 22 Rivers – 14 Ogun – 13 Kaduna – 12 Kano – 9 Borno – 7 Katsina – 6 Jigawa – 5 Oyo – 5 Yobe – 3 Plateau – 3 Osun – 1

Total confirmed case: 9855 Discharged: 2856 Deaths: 273

