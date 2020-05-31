Coronavirus – Nigeria: Inclusion of Lab for COVID-19 Testing Capacity

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

We are pleased to announce the inclusion of an additional lab to the NCDC Molecular Laboratory Network:

Bauchi State Reference Molecular Laboratory

This brings the total number of labs with the capacity to test for COVID-19 in Nigeria to 29.

In progress: Kwara & Gombe.

