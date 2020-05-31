APO

Coronavirus – Nigeria: Inclusion of Lab for COVID-19 Testing Capacity

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

We are pleased to announce the inclusion of an additional lab to the NCDC Molecular Laboratory Network:

Bauchi State Reference Molecular Laboratory

This brings the total number of labs with the capacity to test for COVID-19 in Nigeria to 29.

In progress: Kwara & Gombe.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo

Related Content

APO

Coronavirus – South Africa: 1727 new cases of COVID-19 in South Africa

Africa Press Office -
Update: A total of 21708 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. There are 1727 new cases of COVID-19. Regrettably, we report 32 more COVID-19 related deaths & send our condolences to the loved ones. Flattening the curve is an ongoing process of reducing COVID-19.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).Media filesDownload logo
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (30th May 2020)

Africa Press Office -
New cases: 6 Total confirmed cases: 279 Total active cases: 233 Total recovered: 42 Total number of tests conducted: 4490 Total deaths: 4Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.Media filesDownload logo
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (136,677) deaths (3,941), and recoveries (56,958)

Africa Press Office -
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (136,677) deaths (3,941), and recoveries (56,958) by region: Central (15,247 cases; 379 deaths; 5,494 recoveries): Burundi (42; 1; 20), Cameroon (5,659; 185; 3,441), Central African Republic (874; 1; 23), Chad (759; 65; 444), Congo (571; 19; 161), DRC (2,965; 69; 428), Equatorial Guinea (1,306; 12; 200), Gabon (2,613; 15; 709), Sao Tome & Principe (458; 12; 68). Eastern (15,930; 447; 4,150): Comoros (106; 2; 26), Djibouti (3,194; 22;
Read more
APO

Nigeria Rugby Football Federation donates Food Palliatives to Players

Africa Press Office -
Federation president; Kelechukwu Mbagwu said palliatives became necessary due to the difficulties players are passing through in the COVID-19 pandemic. Deputy Liason Officer of the Ministry of Youth & Sports; Ikana Mbora presented the palliatives to players at the National Stadium in Lagos.  NRFF (https://TheNRFF.com/) Players Representative and Board Member; Gbenga Adeniran says the support will go to the most vulnerable players across all the active clubs across the country starting w
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

How COVID-19 impacts the health & well-being of children

CNBC Africa -
Research shows that children have a lower rate of contracting the Coronavirus and bringing infections to the household. This should provide comfort to South African parents that are in two minds about sending their kids back to school next week, when physical teaching is set to resume. Epidemiologist, Dr Boshoff Steenekamp joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Rebosis rolls out COVID-19 testing stations outside malls

CNBC Africa -
Property Group Rebosis, has partnered with government to roll out testing stations for Covid-19 outside its shopping malls in Pretoria – South Africa’s capital. However, foot traffic into these malls is expected to have dived due to the virus lock-downs prevented non-essential stores from trading. Rebosis is yet to release its interim results. Rebosis CEO Sisa Ngebulana joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Distell CEO: What the sale of alcohol under level 3 means for the industry

CNBC Africa -
South Africans can look forward to popping their favourite bottle of bubbly or sipping on a glass of pinotage to warm up from the cold winter. That’s as alcohol sales, that were banned for over two months under the Covid-19 lock-down, will be lifted. Distell CEO Richard Rushton joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

This Rwandan publisher is creating buzz with new book App

CNBC Africa -
After realising the challenges that come with publishing fellow African writers, home-grown publishing house, Imagine We Rwanda launched their very own mobile app, dubbed, Imagine Books. Fast forward 2 weeks and hundreds of titles have been purchased worldwide and the numbers are only going up. CNBC Africa spoke to the founder, Dominique Alonga for more.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

VIVO CEO is a dynamic leader for this innovative global brand

brandcom partner -
May 2020 -- Six months ago the vision for vivo in South Africa was just beginning to...
Read more
Brandcom

Building Africa’s Biggest Digital Classroom

brandcom partner -
An enduring lesson learnt throughout our 175-year existence is that, while things rapidly change around us, the things that truly matter don’t!...
Read more

Trending Now

International News

What Happens To Frequent Flyer Miles If An Airline Goes Bankrupt?

CNBC -
With U.S. passenger traffic down by 90%, airlines are desperate to fill seats and are offering big incentives to keep their most reliable customers loyal. But what happens to frequent flyer miles when almost no one is flying and can an airline loyalt
Read more
International News

How The Medical Device Supply Chain Failed During Covid-19

CNBC -
More than three months into the coronavirus pandemic, health-care workers on the front-lines of the battle against Covid-19 say they still face shortages of personal protective equipment. The personal protective shortage was one of the early flashpoi
Read more
Videos

Tsogo Sun Hotels FY profits plunge, COVID-19 lock-downs weigh

CNBC Africa -
Hospitality Group Tsogo Sun Hotels reported a 31 per cent plunge in full year headline earnings per share, with Covid-19 resulting in demand from international tourist retracting in the fourth quarter, due to global lock-downs.
Read more
Videos

Nampak swings into H1 loss, suffers R3bn impairment

CNBC Africa -
Nampak swung to a half year loss of R2.4 billion as revenue plunged and it impaired its Angola and Nigeria assets by R3 billion, which is four times its market value. The also warned that future profits were in South Africa were at risk from the ban on alcohol sales due to Covid-19 lock-downs. Nampak CEO, Erik Smuts joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved