Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (31 May 2020)

New cases confirmed today: 60 Jubbaland: 32 Somaliland: 18 Benadir: 6 Galmudug: 4
Male: 53 Female: 7 Recovery: 21 Death: 5
Total confirmed cases: 1,976 Total recoveries: 348 Total deaths: 78
