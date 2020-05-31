Coronavirus – South Africa: 1716 new cases of COVID-19 in South Africa

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Update: A total of 23242 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. There are 1716 new cases of COVID-19. Regrettably, we report 40 more COVID-19 related deaths & send our condolences to the loved ones. Frequent cleaning of surfaces is a key tool in fighting COVID-19.

