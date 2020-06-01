Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) and AfricArena Host a Webinar on Women in Tech: is it more complicated in Africa?

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (www.AWIEForum.org) has partnered with AfricArena (www.AfricArena.com) to host a webinar titled “Women in tech: Is it more complicated in Africa?” on Thursday, 4 June 2020 at 15:00 CAT (GMT +2).

Africa is the only region in the world where more women than men choose to become entrepreneurs. Meanwhile, technology has appeared to be a powerful tool to solve some of the continent’s biggest challenges. Mobile money and fintech startups have brought basic financial services to millions of Africans, while decentralised energy production technology is bringing electricity in rural areas.

Paradoxically, like many other tech ecosystems, Africa does not have enough women in tech entrepreneurship. According to Irene Ochem, AWIEF founder and chief executive officer, “AWIEF and AfricArena are determined to promote women tech entrepreneurship, help to create role models as well as move lines to make sure that tomorrow’s leading tech startups will be founded and led by an equal ratio of men and women”.

The goal is to ask knowledgeable speakers offering various prospects their insights on different subjects. Christophe Viarnaud, AfricArena founder and Chief Maverick, says: “We will be covering the role of education and technical skills, the need to have more gender-balanced VC funds as well as more role models with female founders and female leadership teams in high growth startups”.

Also, entrepreneurs are creating most of the value in the tech ecosystems but they are tirelessly pitching their solutions to investors with the hope to access funding. “The event will also feature an investor pitch with strong female investors who will be engaging in a discussion about raising VC funds, the importance of gender balanced-fund, as well as other challenges related to investment in tech in Africa”, he added.

