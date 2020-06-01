APO

African Energy Chamber Makes Donation to Support South Sudan’s Fight Against Covid-19

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The African Energy Chamber (www.EnergyChamber.org) has provided financial and material support to the government of South Sudan to support its efforts to respond to the global Covid-19 pandemic. The number of reported cases in South Sudan is currently nearing 1,000, with 10 deaths already confirmed.

The donation comprises a cash grant and sanitizing products, and represents the long-standing commitment of the Chamber towards the prosperity of South Sudan. It was received in Juba by H.E. Daniel Awow Chuang, Undersecretary at the Ministry of Petroleum, who will in turn coordinate the relief action with the Ministry of Health.

“It is our wish at the Chamber that our contribution will support the laudable ongoing efforts of the government of South Sudan to respond to the pandemic,” stated NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman at the African Energy Chamber.

“This ongoing pandemic goes beyond the oil sector only and we are calling for a much broader support for South Sudan, its workers and its refugees. Short-term relief is critical to the country, especially when it comes to alleviating the economic pain caused by the pandemic and felt throughout the country,” concluded Ayuk

Unfortunately, the ongoing pandemic and the crash in oil prices have slowed the good progress that was made by the peace agreement signed by H.E. President Salva Kiir and Riek Machar. Economic stability and development remain critical to ensuring a successful and long-lasting peace, and the ongoing crisis gives an opportunity to address the fundamental vulnerabilities of the country’s economy. Politicians, energy stakeholders, and the international investment community must come together to think about adopting the right approach to ensure a sustainable recovery post Covid-19.

In light of the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic across African oil markets, the Chamber has multiplied initiatives and efforts to bring relief and guidance to the industry. Since the start of the pandemic, the Chamber has notably published a Common-sense Energy Agenda of top key policy measures to support the industry, and a set of Guidelines for the Movement and Safety of Oil Workers amidst sustained travel restrictions.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.Media filesDownload logo

Related Content

APO

International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation Signs COVID-19 Emergency Food Package Relief Program for Republic of Kyrgyzstan

Africa Press Office -
The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) (www.ITFC-IDB.org), has signed an agreement to support the provision of a food relief program for the most vulnerable people in Kyrgyzstan during the outbreak of the new coronavirus (COVID-19). The agreement, which has been agreed in coordination with of the Kyrgyzstan Government, will allow the ITFC partner, Micro Credit Company M Bulak of Kyrgyzstan, to implement the humanitarian intervention. The support will provide immediate reli
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 heightens the need for more investments in Digital Transformation

Africa Press Office -
Download logoDuring the current crisis of COVID-19 pandemic, some sectors like health and Information & Communications Technology (ICT) are experiencing unprecedented demand.  According to ICT experts, this crisis heightened the need for African countries to increase their investments in ICT infrastructure, policies and solutions and to accelerate their efforts in tapping into the new possibilities unlocked by digitalization. Jean-Paul Adam, Director of Climate Change, Natural Reso
Read more
Economy

COVID-19: Economic meltdown the price – skills and trade the answer

Contributor -
Manufacturing is very prone to COVID-19, with many small businesses closing without credit to sustain them. Many had problems as far back as 2015 as they faced changing in markets and also disruptions from electricity and less investment confidence in the South African economy.
Read more
blog

CNBC AFRICA CELEBRATES 13TH BIRTHDAY on June 1st 2020

CNBC Africa PR -
CNBC Africa that was launched with a lot of fanfare on 1 June 2007 celebrates its 13th birthday today. The channel broadcasts...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

CEO Interviews

Tsogo Sun Hotels FY profits plunge, COVID-19 lock-downs weigh

CNBC Africa -
Hospitality Group Tsogo Sun Hotels reported a 31 per cent plunge in full year headline earnings per share, with Covid-19 resulting in demand from international tourist retracting in the fourth quarter, due to global lock-downs.
Read more
CEO Interviews

Nampak swings into H1 loss, suffers R3bn impairment

CNBC Africa -
Nampak swung to a half year loss of R2.4 billion as revenue plunged and it impaired its Angola and Nigeria assets by R3 billion, which is four times its market value. The also warned that future profits were in South Africa were at risk from the ban on alcohol sales due to Covid-19 lock-downs. Nampak CEO, Erik Smuts joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Coronavirus

How COVID-19 impacts the health & well-being of children

CNBC Africa -
Research shows that children have a lower rate of contracting the Coronavirus and bringing infections to the household. This should provide comfort to South African parents that are in two minds about sending their kids back to school next week, when physical teaching is set to resume. Epidemiologist, Dr Boshoff Steenekamp joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
CEO Interviews

Rebosis rolls out COVID-19 testing stations outside malls

CNBC Africa -
Property Group Rebosis, has partnered with government to roll out testing stations for Covid-19 outside its shopping malls in Pretoria – South Africa’s capital. However, foot traffic into these malls is expected to have dived due to the virus lock-downs prevented non-essential stores from trading. Rebosis is yet to release its interim results. Rebosis CEO Sisa Ngebulana joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

VIVO CEO is a dynamic leader for this innovative global brand

brandcom partner -
May 2020 -- Six months ago the vision for vivo in South Africa was just beginning to...
Read more
Brandcom

Building Africa’s Biggest Digital Classroom

brandcom partner -
An enduring lesson learnt throughout our 175-year existence is that, while things rapidly change around us, the things that truly matter don’t!...
Read more

Trending Now

Economy

COVID-19: Economic meltdown the price – skills and trade the answer

Contributor -
Manufacturing is very prone to COVID-19, with many small businesses closing without credit to sustain them. Many had problems as far back as 2015 as they faced changing in markets and also disruptions from electricity and less investment confidence in the South African economy.
Read more
International News

How Robots Can Help People With Disabilities Walk Again

CNBC -
The wheelchair has long been the primary solution for those with mobility challenges, yet the design has not changed drastically in hundreds of years. But new walking robots may finally be ready to disrupt the space, with one exoskeleton becoming the
Read more
International News

What Happens To Frequent Flyer Miles If An Airline Goes Bankrupt?

CNBC -
With U.S. passenger traffic down by 90%, airlines are desperate to fill seats and are offering big incentives to keep their most reliable customers loyal. But what happens to frequent flyer miles when almost no one is flying and can an airline loyalt
Read more
International News

How The Medical Device Supply Chain Failed During Covid-19

CNBC -
More than three months into the coronavirus pandemic, health-care workers on the front-lines of the battle against Covid-19 say they still face shortages of personal protective equipment. The personal protective shortage was one of the early flashpoi
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved