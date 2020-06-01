Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 Emergency response team arrives in São Tomé & Príncipe

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

Last night, a COVID19 emergency response team arrived in São Tomé & Príncipe from WHO African Region to support national response efforts – despite ongoing difficulties in ensuring humanitarian access. More experts are to be deployed from Cameroon in coming days.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.