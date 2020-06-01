Coronavirus – Kenya: The total number of recoveries in Kenya is 482

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Our number of recoveries continues to grow. Today, we discharged 8 patients who have recovered from the disease. This brings the total number of recoveries to 482.

Our heartfelt appreciation goes to our healthcare workers who have made this possible.

