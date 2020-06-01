Coronavirus – Nigeria: 307 new cases of COVID-19

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
307 new cases of COVID-19;
Lagos-188 FCT-44 Ogun-19 Kaduna-14 Oyo-12 Bayelsa-9 Gombe-5 Kano-3 Delta-3 Imo-2 Rivers-2 Niger-2 Bauchi-2 Plateau-1 Kwara-1
10162 cases of COVID-19 Nigeria
Discharged: 3007 Deaths: 287
