Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: Status Update for COVID-19 1st June 2020 11 AM

Cumulative confirmed positive cases – 865
Total number of deaths – 46
Active New Cases – 4
Active cases at Isolation Centres – 344
Cumulative recoveries – 475
Number currently in quarantine – 2,046
Number discharged from quarantine – 4,302
