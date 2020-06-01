Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (1 June 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
New cases confirmed today: 47 Somaliland: 28 Benadir: 9 Puntland: 5 Jubbaland: 5
Male: 38 Female: 9 Recovery: 13 Death: 1
Total confirmed cases: 2,023 Total recoveries: 361 Total deaths: 79
