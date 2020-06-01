APO

Coronavirus – South Africa: Additional Services in Level 3 Lockdown

Africa Press Office
As the country enters alert Level 3 today, the Department of Home Affairs continues to balance the need to offer access to enabling documents while ensuring that our employees and people visiting our offices interact in a safe environment.

During alert Level 3, the Department of Home Affairs will provide marriage services and receive requests for late registration of birth, by appointment. This is in addition to the services rendered in level 4, namely:

Issuance of uncollected Identity Documents, Issuance of temporary identity certificates, Registration of births and deaths, Reissue of birth and death certificates, Issuance of passports to those in export and cargo transport.

Home Affairs offices will continue opening Monday to Friday, from 08h30 to 15h30.

For marriages, couples are required to book an appointment, by calling their nearest Home Affairs Office. On the day of the marriage, couples are requested to visit our offices with only their witnesses to keep the numbers of people at our offices at a bare minimum.

An appointment is also required when applying for a late registration of birth (LRB), which refers to a birth registration application lodged after 30 days of such a birth.

Children born during the lockdown will not follow the LRB process. This includes children who were born from 26 February 2020 but could not be registered because of the lockdown.

Between 27 March 2020 and 28 May 2020, a total of 133 251 births were registered. Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal each registered more than 27 000 children during this period.

Deaths registered were 68 768.

A total of 55 761 temporary identity certificates were issued, showing a high demand for these certificates as is the case also for re-issuance of birth certificates. In total, 51 844 birth certificates were replaced. To support economic activity and food security, 475 passports were issued to those in export and cargo transport.

Only 66 665 uncollected smart ID cards were cleared. This is a drop in the ocean considering that the number of uncollected smart ID cards exceeds 411 000.

The Department invites citizens whose smart ID cards are not yet collected to visit offices where they had applied, to collect their valuable smart IDs – your ID is your identity.

All offices were disinfected. People visiting our offices are requested to wear masks and to observe social distancing protocols inside and outside the offices.

As part of coordinated security operations, the Inspectorate will ensure that any undocumented or illegal nationals who are detained will be subject to deportation.

Refugee reception offices remain closed. However, permits issued lawfully, and expired during the lockdown, would be deemed to be valid until 31 July 2020.

No visa or permitting functions will be open in SA and at Missions abroad during level 3 lockdown.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information.

Capital Appreciation, a JSE fintech player raised its final dividend by over 17 per cent following an increase in annual revenue and profits. The payment solutions provider saw increased demand for its digital and cloud based services and said the Covid-19 pandemic has not impacted earnings negatively. Bradley Sacks, Joint CEO at Capital Appreciation joins CNBC Africa for more.
After a two month ban on liquor sales, stores reopened today and thirsty consumers were waiting in line to replenish their stock. While the industry expects liquor sales to spike in the coming days, the ban on sales during the Covid-19 lock-downs has cost over 117,000 jobs. That's according to the South African Liquor Brand owners Association (SALBA). SALBA CEO, Kurt Moore joins CNBC Africa for more.
APO

Coronavirus – South Africa: 1674 new cases of COVID-19 in South Africa

Africa Press Office -
A total of 17617 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. There are 1674 new cases of COVID-19. Sadly we report 22 new COVID-19 related deaths and send our condolences to the loved ones. Clean your hands regularly and limit contact with other people.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Africa: Record number of countries contribute data revealing disturbing rates of antimicrobial resistance

Africa Press Office -
A record number of countries are now monitoring and reporting on antibiotic resistance - marking a major step forward in the global fight against drug resistance. But the data they provide reveals that a worrying number of bacterial infections are increasingly resistant to the medicines at hand to treat them. "As we gather more evidence, we see more clearly and more worryingly how fast we are losing critically important antimicrobial medicines all over the world," sai
The rand is rallying. Eight million people are back at work. Petrol will cost one rand and eighteen cents per litre more from next month and the latest Absa Purchasing Managers Index business activity sub-index rebounded to 43.2 in May after collapsing to an all-time low of 5.1 in April. The magnitude of the increase is surprising, given that most parts of the manufacturing sector could only operate at 30 per cent of employment capacity in May due to lockdown. Miyelani Maluleke, Economist at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa for more.
Last night the Rwandan Prime Minister's office announced that the previously slated date of reopening of passenger motorbikes - which was meant to be today - has been extended until further notice. As the country gears up to reallow taxi-motorbikes to start operating again after over 2 months of being out of service due to Covid-19 measures; tech and mobility company, Pascal Technology has been hard at work equipping them to meet new regulatory measures. CNBC Africa spoke to Pascal Ndizeye, CEO and Founder, Pascal Technology to gauge their progress.
South African multi-million health care company, RH Bophelo today cross-listed on the Rwanda Stock Exchange, making it the 9th company to be listed on the RSE stock market. This comes at a time when another South African company, Cimerwa PPC is also planning the same move. Celestin Rwabukumba, CEO, Rwanda Stock Exchange joins CNBC Africa for more.
Financial institutions are expected to be central in the bounce-back of small and medium enterprises post-COVID-19. But how much of a role will it be? CNBC Africa's Arnold Kwizera spoke to Jane Mwangi, Managing Director, KCB Foundation for more.
Sanlam Emerging Markets and its partners on the African continent invest over $12 million to fight COVID-19

As we go through this global pandemic together, it is the little things we miss. A high five, a handshake, a walk...
VIVO CEO is a dynamic leader for this innovative global brand

May 2020 -- Six months ago the vision for vivo in South Africa was just beginning to...
"So my appeal really is that we dispense of this issue. That we stop this culture of frivolous allegations around the times of elections. And allow the African Development Bank to support the African continent at this important time."
Today, June 1st marks our 13th Anniversary at CNBC Africa. As we celebrate our work and experiences at a time when the world is subdued by the coronavirus, here are views of some of our top analysts and friends from over the years....
Capital Appreciation, a JSE fintech player raised its final dividend by over 17 per cent following an increase in annual revenue and profits. The payment solutions provider saw increased demand for its digital and cloud based services and said the Covid-19 pandemic has not impacted earnings negatively. Bradley Sacks, Joint CEO at Capital Appreciation joins CNBC Africa for more.
After a two month ban on liquor sales, stores reopened today and thirsty consumers were waiting in line to replenish their stock. While the industry expects liquor sales to spike in the coming days, the ban on sales during the Covid-19 lock-downs has cost over 117,000 jobs. That's according to the South African Liquor Brand owners Association (SALBA). SALBA CEO, Kurt Moore joins CNBC Africa for more.
