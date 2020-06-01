Coronavirus – South Africa: Health Committees to visit Cecilia Makiwane and Frere Hospitals

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Portfolio Committee on Health, and the Select Committee on Health and Social Services will tomorrow (2 June 2020) continue with their joint oversight programme of assessing the state of quarantine sites and readiness of public and private hospitals to deal with Covid-19 in the Eastern Cape.

The committees will visit East London’s Cecilia Makiwane and Frere Hospitals and get a report from the Eastern Cape Provincial Department of Health on the state of Covid-19 in the Buffalo City and Nelson Mandela Metros. Details of the oversight visit: East London, Tuesday, 2 June 2020

Cecilia Makiwane Hospital

09:00

Frere Hospital

12:00

