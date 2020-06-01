Coronavirus – South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms total of 34357 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 34 357.

Case Data:

Province

Total cases for 31 May 2020

Percentage total

Eastern Cape

4111

12,0

Free State

285

0,8

Gauteng

4231

12,3

KwaZulu-Natal

2565

7,5

Limpopo

192

0,6

Mpumalanga

131

0,4

North West

187

0,5

Northern Cape

82

0,2

Western Cape

22567

65,7

Unknown

6

0,0

Total

34357

100,0

Testing Data:

A total of 742 742 tests have been processed cumulatively of which 17 617 tests have been conducted since the last report.

Sector

Total tested

New tested

Private

368 200

9 026

Public

374 542

8 591

Grand Total

742 742

17 617

Deaths and Recoveries:

Regrettably we report an increase in the number of deaths to 705.

In the Western Cape there are 22 new deaths bringing the total to 525 in the Province.

We wish to express our condolences to the families and loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated these patients.

The updated total national recoveries are 17 291.

The Provincial Breakdown is as follows:

Province

Deaths

Recoveries

Eastern Cape

82

2123

Free State

8

123

Gauteng

33

2060

KwaZulu Natal

52

1248

Limpopo

3

144

Mpumalanga

0

86

North West

1

45

Northern Cape

1

31

Western Cape

525

11431

Total

705

17291

Issued by: Department of Health

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.