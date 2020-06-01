Coronavirus – South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms total of 34357 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo
As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 34 357.
Case Data:
Province
Total cases for 31 May 2020
Percentage total
Eastern Cape
4111
12,0
Free State
285
0,8
Gauteng
4231
12,3
KwaZulu-Natal
2565
7,5
Limpopo
192
0,6
Mpumalanga
131
0,4
North West
187
0,5
Northern Cape
82
0,2
Western Cape
22567
65,7
Unknown
6
0,0
Total
34357
100,0
Testing Data:
A total of 742 742 tests have been processed cumulatively of which 17 617 tests have been conducted since the last report.
Sector
Total tested
New tested
Private
368 200
9 026
Public
374 542
8 591
Grand Total
742 742
17 617
Deaths and Recoveries:
Regrettably we report an increase in the number of deaths to 705.
In the Western Cape there are 22 new deaths bringing the total to 525 in the Province.
We wish to express our condolences to the families and loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated these patients.
The updated total national recoveries are 17 291.
The Provincial Breakdown is as follows:
Province
Deaths
Recoveries
Eastern Cape
82
2123
Free State
8
123
Gauteng
33
2060
KwaZulu Natal
52
1248
Limpopo
3
144
Mpumalanga
0
86
North West
1
45
Northern Cape
1
31
Western Cape
525
11431
Total
705
17291
Issued by: Department of Health
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.