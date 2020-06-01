Coronavirus – Uganda: Update on the COVID-19 Outbreak in Uganda (01-06-2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Ministry of Health confirms forty (40) new COVID-19 cases from 1,319 samples tested on 31st May 2020. All confirmed cases are Ugandans. Twenty-three (23) of the new confirmed cases are from 993 samples from Points of Entry while seventeen (17) are from 326 samples of contacts and alerts. The total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Uganda is now 457.

Additionally, thirty-one (31) foreign truck drivers (11 Tanzanians, 19 Kenyans and 1 Eritrean) tested positive for COVID-19 and were handed back to their respective countries of origin.

Confirmed Cases: 1. Twenty (20) of the confirmed cases are truck drivers who arrived from South Sudan via Elegu Point of Entry. 2. Two (2) of the confirmed cases are truck drivers who arrived from Tanzania via Mutukula Point of Entry. 3. One (1) of the confirmed cases is a truck driver who arrived via Padea Point of Entry. 4. Seventeen (17) of the confirmed cases are contacts to previously confirmed cases. These include: 2 from Gulu, 1 from Jinja, 3 from Amudat, 3 from Wakiso, 2 from Amuru, 1 from Yumbe, 2 from Zombo, 3 from Nebbi districts.

Currently, there are 303 admitted COVID-19 confirmed cases in 15 Referral Hospitals in the country. All are in stable condition. To-date, Uganda has registered a total of 72 COVID-19 recoveries and no COVID-19 related death recorded.

