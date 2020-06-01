Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: COVID-19 update, 31 May 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

Highlights of the Situation Report

Four (4) cases tested positive for COVID-19. These are returnees from Mozambique (1) and South Africa (3) who are all isolated. 214 RDT screening tests and 566 PCR diagnostic tests were done. The cumulative number of tests done to date is 45395 (27323 RDT and 18072 PCR). To date the total number of confirmed cases is 178; recovered 29, active cases 145 and 4 deaths, since the onset of the outbreak on 20 March 2020.

Number of tests done

Number of Confirmed Cases

Number

Recovered

Number of

Active

Cases

Deceased

Province

RDT

PCR

New

Cum

New

Cum

New

Cum

Bulawayo

0

0

0

18

0

9

8

0

1

Harare

0

309

0

81

0

14

65

0

2

Manicaland

33

24

0

9

0

0

9

0

0

Mash Cent.

2

34

3

3

0

0

3

0

0

Mash East

7

24

0

6

0

5

1

0

0

Mash West

7

31

1

9

0

0

8

0

1

Midlands

3

48

0

6

0

0

6

0

0

Masvingo

5

47

0

27

0

0

27

0

0

Mat North

7

0

0

3

0

1

2

0

0

Mat South

150

49

0

16

0

0

16

0

0

Total

214

566

4

178

0

29

145

0

4

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.