APO

Rugby Africa resolves to cancel the 2020 season to protect the health of players and their loved ones

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

Over the last two months, Rugby Africa (www.RugbyAfrique.com) has organised regular, consultative online meetings to talk with federations and doctors concerning the health situation.

The decision to cancel the competitions follows a joint agreement reached with the federations consulted on 7 and 8 May. These bodies want to be able to focus on resuming their activities in the final quarter of 2020, if possible. After assessing the pandemic’s impact on the sports industry, and in particular on rugby, and studying the various options, the following considerations led to matches being cancelled:

The current bans on travel, public gatherings and sporting events across Africa mean it is unlikely competitions will start up again on the continent this year. Not all African nations will lift restrictions at the same time, or in the same way. This would compromise some countries’ participation. Travel costs are expected to increase significantly. Potential quarantine requirements could require some players to spend much longer periods abroad.

Furthermore, the RA Medical Committee highlights that the variable evolution of COVID-19 in different parts of Africa does not enable a clear picture of when the pandemic will peak in Africa and when the end will be in sight.

Dr Elvis Tano, head of the RA Medical Committee, leads a work group bringing together doctors from several African nations. They have examined and debated the feasibility of a safe return to competition. He comments: “The health and safety of our players, fans, staff, partners and local communities remains our top priority.” There is still too much uncertainty what course the pandemic will take over the next few weeks to feel confident about resuming competition.”

Rugby Africa is working hard to implement local initiatives by the end of the year

There is a consensus among the RA Executive Committee and its member federations to focus efforts on restarting local-level activities and competitions as soon as health conditions permit. The shared desire is to ensure grassroots rugby is relaunched and get national teams ready in an appropriate manner to restart continent-wide competitions in 2021 if possible.

Rugby Africa is also strengthening support for federations and is considering, where financial resources allow, the release of a one-off solidarity fund for rugby team activities and preparations.

Although the official 2020 competition schedule has been cancelled, Rugby Africa reiterates its wish to support cross-border matches or sub-regional tournaments organised by federations where possible in 2020. Rugby Africa's medical and sports committees will of course review such initiatives first, to ensure that the health situation and government regulations permit rugby events being held.

Rugby Africa Vice President Andrew Owor concludes: “This is certainly one of the most difficult decisions we've ever had to make but it also seems to be the most reasonable option given the current circumstances. We clearly had plenty of reasons to resume the 2019-20 season, but considering the exceptional situation, we must prioritise our community’s health first and foremost. By doing so, we remain true to our convictions. However, we still hope to be able to organise some matches this year. Over the next few months, we have a single mission: to do our utmost to help our communities to come back stronger and get local-level competition up and running as soon as possible. Given Africa’s size and diversity, a localised approach makes sense.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Rugby Africa.

Media Contact: Stefanie Burkert and Halima Djigo [email protected]

News and results: Follow @RugbyAfrique on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook Website: www.RugbyAfrique.com

About Africa Rugby: Established in 1986, Rugby Africa (www.RugbyAfrique.com), previously known as the Confederation of African Rugby (CAR), is one of the six regional associations of World Rugby (www.WorldRugby.org), the international organisation in charge of managing Rugby Union and Rugby Sevens. Rugby Africa brings together the African nations that play 15s and 7s rugby, and women’s rugby. Rugby Africa organises Rugby World Cup qualifiers and the Africa Sevens, an Olympic Games qualification competition. Rugby Africa has 39 members, with 22 full and associate members of World Rugby, 10 full and associate members of Rugby Africa, and 16 new countries working with Rugby Africa.

Related Content

APO

Coronavirus – Gambia: Daily Case Update as of 1st June 2020

Africa Press Office -
Daily Case Update as of 1st June 2020Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, The Gambia.Media filesDownload logo
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Nigeria: A breakdown of cases by state 1 June 2020

Africa Press Office -
A breakdown of cases by state. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Nigeria: 416 new cases of COVID-19

Africa Press Office -
416 new cases of COVID-19 Lagos-192 Edo-41 Rivers-33 Kaduna-30 Kwara-23 Nasarawa-18 Borno-17 FCT-14 Oyo-10 Katsina-7 Abia-5 Delta-5 Adamawa-4 Kano-4 Imo-3 Ondo-3 Benue-2 Bauchi-2 Ogun-2 Niger-1 10578 cases of COVID19 Nigeria Discharged: 3122 Deaths: 299Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo
Read more
APO

Rugby Africa reinforces its support for all member federations through a solidarity fund

Africa Press Office -
Download logoGiven the current health crisis, the Rugby Africa Executive Committee (www.RugbyAfrique.com) has approved the immediate release of EUR 170,000.00 from a solidarity fund. All member federations are eligible for this financial aid to support their rugby communities. Requests from the fund can go towards distribution of food packages, meals, or PPE (masks, hand sanitiser gels, etc.), emergency food and medical support for clubs and players in their respective countries. Federations
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

Capital Appreciation’s Bradley Sacks on COVID-19 impact on business

CNBC Africa -
Capital Appreciation, a JSE fintech player raised its final dividend by over 17 per cent following an increase in annual revenue and profits. The payment solutions provider saw increased demand for its digital and cloud based services and said the Covid-19 pandemic has not impacted earnings negatively. Bradley Sacks, Joint CEO at Capital Appreciation joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19 lock-down: This is how much SA’s alcohol ban cost the economy

CNBC Africa -
After a two month ban on liquor sales, stores reopened today and thirsty consumers were waiting in line to replenish their stock. While the industry expects liquor sales to spike in the coming days, the ban on sales during the Covid-19 lock-downs has cost over 117,000 jobs. That’s according to the South African Liquor Brand owners Association (SALBA). SALBA CEO, Kurt Moore joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Absa May manufacturing index surprises

CNBC Africa -
The rand is rallying. Eight million people are back at work. Petrol will cost one rand and eighteen cents per litre more from next month and the latest Absa Purchasing Managers Index business activity sub-index rebounded to 43.2 in May after collapsing to an all-time low of 5.1 in April. The magnitude of the increase is surprising, given that most parts of the manufacturing sector could only operate at 30 per cent of employment capacity in May due to lockdown. Miyelani Maluleke, Economist at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: Are Rwanda’s taxi motorbikes equipped for return?

CNBC Africa -
Last night the Rwandan Prime Minister's office announced that the previously slated date of reopening of passenger motorbikes - which was meant to be today - has been extended until further notice. As the country gears up to reallow taxi-motorbikes to start operating again after over 2 months of being out of service due to Covid-19 measures; tech and mobility company, Pascal Technology has been hard at work equipping them to meet new regulatory measures. CNBC Africa spoke to Pascal Ndizeye, CEO and Founder, Pascal Technology to gauge their progress.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Sanlam Emerging Markets and its partners on the African continent invest over $12 million to fight COVID-19

brandcom partner -
As we go through this global pandemic together, it is the little things we miss. A high five, a handshake, a walk...
Read more
Brandcom

VIVO CEO is a dynamic leader for this innovative global brand

brandcom partner -
May 2020 -- Six months ago the vision for vivo in South Africa was just beginning to...
Read more

Trending Now

International News

Why Germany’s coronavirus death rate is so low | CNBC Explains

CNBC -
While Germany has one of the highest numbers of coronavirus cases in Europe, its death rate is significantly lower than its neighbors. CNBC’s Timothyna Duncan explores the strategies the country has employed to manage the spread of the disease. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi...
Read more
News

“Stop this culture of frivolous allegations” former World Bank Treasurer Arunma Oteh defends African Development Bank President

Chris Bishop -
"So my appeal really is that we dispense of this issue. That we stop this culture of frivolous allegations around the times of elections. And allow the African Development Bank to support the African continent at this important time.”
Read more
International News

How LGBTQ+ Pride Went From Movement To Marketing

CNBC -
With all of the changes to this year’s Pride lineup, many are left wondering how these virtual events will maintain their support of small LGBTQ+ owned businesses, like restaurants, bars, and brick-and-mortar stores, as well as LGBTQ+ focused nonpr
Read more
Videos

CNBC Africa celebrates 13 years on air

CNBC Africa -
Today, June 1st marks our 13th Anniversary at CNBC Africa. As we celebrate our work and experiences at a time when the world is subdued by the coronavirus, here are views of some of our top analysts and friends from over the years....
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved