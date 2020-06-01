Schools challenged to join #StrongerTogether for R32-12

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

South Africa’s rugby (www.SARugby.co.za) playing schools have been challenged to join the Springboks in their fight against hunger by joining the #StrongerTogether for R32-12 campaign.

SA Rugby’s hunger alleviation campaign was launched a few weeks ago and with the R700,000 mark getting closer, the South African Schools Rugby Association has joined the challenge.

Millions of South Africans are going hungry each day as unemployment has risen rapidly due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has seen record numbers of people laid-off or retrenched across the country.

Members of the victorious 2019 Springbok Rugby World Cup squad – winners over England, 32-12, have donated 44 (32+12) of their most prized possessions from their time in Japan.

Raffle tickets sell for only R32-12, which will put supporters in a draw to win items such as Siya Kolisi’s match jersey, dinner with the Bok coach, the boots Bongi Mbonambi wore in the RWC Final, or a personal RWC Trophy Tour to their home, among many other prizes.

To maximise the reach of this campaign and to ensure that SA Rugby raises as much as it can for hunger relief, a Schools Challenge has been launched within the greater campaign.

All rugby playing schools are asked to get behind the Boks once again, and sell as many tickets as possible to support the cause. The school who sells the most tickets before the campaign ends on 1 July, will have the honour of welcoming the Webb Ellis Cup at their school for a “personal visit”.

Tickets can be bought directly from Computicket – select “Schools Challenge” when buying.

To identify your school, simply click on the drop-down arrow when selecting the number of tickets and register the name of the school you wish to allocate your purchase to. A maximum of 50 tickets can be bought per transaction – but there is no limit on the number of transactions. And each of those tickets will go into the draw for an individual prize as well.

For more information on the competition, click here. (https://bit.ly/3cqQbnU)

