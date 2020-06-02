APO

African Development Bank delivers on a decade of transformative commitments to reduce poverty

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

For the past five decades, the African Development Bank Group (www.AfDB.org) has been at the forefront of driving Africa’s economic transformation, leveraging its diverse resources and unique know-how as an indigenous development finance institution.

The Bank has delivered on its goals of reducing poverty and fostering inclusive growth on the continent. We scaled up development support for our 54 regional member countries and recorded remarkable successes in recent years in our renewed push to help deliver life-changing impact to livelihoods.

Overall, the Bank’s investments have benefited millions of Africans through its 10-year strategy which it began implementing from 2013. Here are highlights of the Bank’s achievements:

Landmark General Capital Increase: At an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting in October 2019 in Abidjan, Governors of the African Development Bank, representing shareholders from 80 countries, approved a landmark $115 billion increase in capital for the continent’s foremost financial institution.

The increase, the largest in the history of the Bank since its establishment in 1964, more than doubled its capital from $93 billion to $208 billion. This solidifies the Bank’s leadership in development financing for the continent.

Successful African Development Fund (ADF15) replenishment: In December 2019, donors announced a remarkable $7.6 billion to replenish the African Development Fund. The replenishment represented a 35% increase in financing for low-income African countries at the end of the fifteenth replenishment of the African Development Fund, the concessional window of the Bank Group. The ADF contributes to poverty reduction and economic and social development in the 38 least developed African countries by providing concessional funding for projects and programs, as well as technical assistance for studies and capacity-building activities.

Resource mobilization for Women-Owned Businesses at G7 summit: At the G7 summit of world leaders in Biarritz, France, in August 2019, the President of the Bank Group, Akinwumi Adesina, successfully launched a global campaign of the Affirmative Finance Action for Women in Africa (AFAWA) to mobilize $3 billion for women entrepreneurs in Africa, with strong support and resources from G7 leaders and nations.

During the summit, French President Emmanuel Macron announced France’s contribution of $135 million to the AFAWA initiative to encourage women’s access to funding in Africa. The amount represents more than half the financial support of $251 million promised by the G7 governments. 

Also, the Bank co-hosted delegations from around the world for the first Global Gender Summit held in Africa, in Kigali, Rwanda. The gathering, attended by the presidents of Ethiopia – Sahle-Work Zewde, and Rwanda, Paul Kagame – moved the needle forward on gender equality and women’s empowerment in Africa and around the world. Several agreements were signed to facilitate project financing for women entrepreneurs in Africa.

2019 Africa Investment Forum (AIF): Following a highly successful inaugural event, the Bank secured more than $40 billion worth of investment interest in less than 72 hours at the second edition of the Africa Investment Forum held in Johannesburg, South Africa. The Forum, Africa’s largest marketplace for mobilizing capital, featured 56 boardroom deals valued at $67.6 billion – a 44% increase from the 2018 debut.

Transparent Institution: The Bank ranks 4th globally in transparency among 45 multilateral and bilateral institutions by Publish What You Fund, an outfit that consists of 19 developed economies. In addition, all the major rating agencies Moody’s, Standard & Poor’s, Fitch and the Japanese Credit Rating Agency have assigned it a triple-A rating. The outlook on all the ratings is stable and reflects the Bank’s strong membership support, healthy capital adequacy, preferred creditor status and strong financial condition.

The Bank also recorded a few firsts.

Room2Run: In 2018, the Bank launched Room2Run, a pioneering $1 billion synthetic securitization of a portfolio of its private sector loans to serve as a model for other multilateral development banks and investors as they seek new ways to release much-needed financing to catalyse private capital in developing markets.

COVID-19 Social Bond: In March 2020, the Bank raised an exceptional $3 billion in a three-year bond to help ease the economic and social impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on livelihoods and Africa’s economies. The Fight Covid-19 social bond garnered interest from central banks and official institutions, bank treasuries, and asset managers, including socially responsible investors, with bids exceeding $4.6 billion. It was the largest dollar-denominated social bond ever launched in international capital markets and the largest US dollar benchmark ever issued by the Bank. It will pay an interest rate of 0.75%.

LSE listing of Social Bond: The Bank celebrated another milestone with the listing of its Fight Covid-19 social bond on the London Stock Exchange on April 3. The bond is now available through its Sustainable Bond Market.

TAAT innovation boosting agriculture: The Bank’s Technologies for African Agricultural Transformation program (TAAT) is leading the charge in helping to transform local staple crops across the continent, including maize, rice, wheat, cassava, high-iron beans, sorghum, millet, orange-fleshed sweet potatoes as well as livestock and fish. 

TAAT aims to raise food output in Africa by 100 million tons and lift 40 million people out of poverty by 2025 by harnessing high-impact, proven technologies to raise productivity, mitigate risks, and promote diversification and processing.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Development Bank Group (AfDB).

Related Content

Videos

COVID-19: Kenya sees decline in April tax collections

CNBC Africa -
Kenya Revenue Authority tax collections in April has dropped by about $190 million, reflecting the unresponsive business environment amid the Covid-19. Latest data from Treasury indicates that tax collections fell to about $1 billion in April from about $1.3 billion in same month last year, representing a 14.46 per cent drop. The airline plans to resume its passenger flights on 8th June 2020. Rodney Omukhulu, Assistant Investments Analyst at Cytonn joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

How COVID-19 is impacting Rwanda’s real estate sector

CNBC Africa -
As the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic continue being felt world over, real estate companies are being impacted in different ways depending on region and asset class. CNBC Africa spoke to Paul Rwigamba, Director of project and property management at Century Real Estate, to understand the impact of the global pandemic on the real estate sector in Rwanda.
Read more
Videos

Nigeria further eases COVID-19 restrictions

CNBC Africa -
Starting today, Nigeria has further relaxed restrictions on places of worship even as confirmed Covid-19 cases reach 10,578, Sam Chidoka, Managing Director and CEO of Kairos Capital joins CNBC Africa more.
Read more
Videos

9mobile’s new CEO shares plans for growth

CNBC Africa -
The Board of Directors of 9mobile have announced the appointment of Alan Sinfield as the substantive Chief Executive Officer of the company. He joins CNBC Africa to discuss his plans for the company going forward.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

How COVID-19 is impacting Rwanda’s real estate sector

CNBC Africa -
As the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic continue being felt world over, real estate companies are being impacted in different ways depending on region and asset class. CNBC Africa spoke to Paul Rwigamba, Director of project and property management at Century Real Estate, to understand the impact of the global pandemic on the real estate sector in Rwanda.
Read more
Videos

Nigeria further eases COVID-19 restrictions

CNBC Africa -
Starting today, Nigeria has further relaxed restrictions on places of worship even as confirmed Covid-19 cases reach 10,578, Sam Chidoka, Managing Director and CEO of Kairos Capital joins CNBC Africa more.
Read more
Videos

9mobile’s new CEO shares plans for growth

CNBC Africa -
The Board of Directors of 9mobile have announced the appointment of Alan Sinfield as the substantive Chief Executive Officer of the company. He joins CNBC Africa to discuss his plans for the company going forward.
Read more
Videos

Ghana taps technology for seamless customs procedures

CNBC Africa -
As Ghana moves to adopt seamless procedures on the import and export of goods through an electronic customs management system. Yofi Grant, CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Sanlam Emerging Markets and its partners on the African continent invest over $12 million to fight COVID-19

brandcom partner -
As we go through this global pandemic together, it is the little things we miss. A high five, a handshake, a walk...
Read more
Brandcom

VIVO CEO is a dynamic leader for this innovative global brand

brandcom partner -
May 2020 -- Six months ago the vision for vivo in South Africa was just beginning to...
Read more

Trending Now

Videos

How COVID-19 will shape Rwanda’s construction sector

CNBC Africa -
Construction contributes big to Rwanda’s economy, having grown by 33 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2019. Solange Muhirwa, Chief Urban Planner at the City of Kigali discusses how the pandemic has impacted the sector and incentives for investment.
Read more
Videos

BNP Paribas on SA’s fiscal response to Covid-19

CNBC Africa -
Banking group BNP Paribas has forecasted that South Africa’s GDP growth will contract by 8.5 per cent this year and warns of an even slower recovery in 2021. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Jeffrey Schultz, Senior economist at BNP Paribas South Africa.
Read more
Videos

Curbing malnutrition in Africa

CNBC Africa -
A new report by UNICEF notes that two in five children in West and Central Africa under five years old suffer from forms of malnutrition, with half of the children in the Democratic Republic of Congo not growing well. CNBC Africa's Kenneth Igbomor caught up with Peter Hawkins, UNICEF Representative in Nigeria to discuss findings from this report and more....
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: Kenya sees decline in April tax collections

CNBC Africa -
Kenya Revenue Authority tax collections in April has dropped by about $190 million, reflecting the unresponsive business environment amid the Covid-19. Latest data from Treasury indicates that tax collections fell to about $1 billion in April from about $1.3 billion in same month last year, representing a 14.46 per cent drop. The airline plans to resume its passenger flights on 8th June 2020. Rodney Omukhulu, Assistant Investments Analyst at Cytonn joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved