Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 WHO Africa Update 02.06.2020

Over 150,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent – with more than 63,000 recoveries & 4,200 deaths. View country figures & more with the WHO African Region COVID-19 Dashboard: https://arcg.is/XvuSX

Coronavirus – Gambia: Daily Case Update as of 1st June 2020

Daily Case Update as of 1st June 2020
Coronavirus – Nigeria: A breakdown of cases by state 1 June 2020

A breakdown of cases by state.
Coronavirus – Nigeria: 416 new cases of COVID-19

416 new cases of COVID-19 Lagos-192 Edo-41 Rivers-33 Kaduna-30 Kwara-23 Nasarawa-18 Borno-17 FCT-14 Oyo-10 Katsina-7 Abia-5 Delta-5 Adamawa-4 Kano-4 Imo-3 Ondo-3 Benue-2 Bauchi-2 Ogun-2 Niger-1 10578 cases of COVID19 Nigeria Discharged: 3122 Deaths: 299
Rugby Africa reinforces its support for all member federations through a solidarity fund

Given the current health crisis, the Rugby Africa Executive Committee has approved the immediate release of EUR 170,000.00 from a solidarity fund. All member federations are eligible for this financial aid to support their rugby communities. Requests from the fund can go towards distribution of food packages, meals, or PPE (masks, hand sanitiser gels, etc.), emergency food and medical support for clubs and players in their respective countries.
Capital Appreciation's Bradley Sacks on COVID-19 impact on business

Capital Appreciation, a JSE fintech player raised its final dividend by over 17 per cent following an increase in annual revenue and profits. The payment solutions provider saw increased demand for its digital and cloud based services and said the Covid-19 pandemic has not impacted earnings negatively. Bradley Sacks, Joint CEO at Capital Appreciation joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19 lock-down: This is how much SA's alcohol ban cost the economy

After a two month ban on liquor sales, stores reopened today and thirsty consumers were waiting in line to replenish their stock. While the industry expects liquor sales to spike in the coming days, the ban on sales during the Covid-19 lock-downs has cost over 117,000 jobs. That’s according to the South African Liquor Brand owners Association (SALBA). SALBA CEO, Kurt Moore joins CNBC Africa for more.
Absa May manufacturing index surprises

The rand is rallying. Eight million people are back at work. Petrol will cost one rand and eighteen cents per litre more from next month and the latest Absa Purchasing Managers Index business activity sub-index rebounded to 43.2 in May after collapsing to an all-time low of 5.1 in April. The magnitude of the increase is surprising, given that most parts of the manufacturing sector could only operate at 30 per cent of employment capacity in May due to lockdown. Miyelani Maluleke, Economist at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: Are Rwanda's taxi motorbikes equipped for return?

Last night the Rwandan Prime Minister's office announced that the previously slated date of reopening of passenger motorbikes - which was meant to be today - has been extended until further notice. As the country gears up to reallow taxi-motorbikes to start operating again after over 2 months of being out of service due to Covid-19 measures; tech and mobility company, Pascal Technology has been hard at work equipping them to meet new regulatory measures. CNBC Africa spoke to Pascal Ndizeye, CEO and Founder, Pascal Technology to gauge their progress.
Sanlam Emerging Markets and its partners on the African continent invest over $12 million to fight COVID-19

As we go through this global pandemic together, it is the little things we miss. A high five, a handshake, a walk...
VIVO CEO is a dynamic leader for this innovative global brand

May 2020 -- Six months ago the vision for vivo in South Africa was just beginning to...
Why Germany's coronavirus death rate is so low | CNBC Explains

While Germany has one of the highest numbers of coronavirus cases in Europe, its death rate is significantly lower than its neighbors. CNBC's Timothyna Duncan explores the strategies the country has employed to manage the spread of the disease.
"Stop this culture of frivolous allegations" former World Bank Treasurer Arunma Oteh defends African Development Bank President

"So my appeal really is that we dispense of this issue. That we stop this culture of frivolous allegations around the times of elections. And allow the African Development Bank to support the African continent at this important time."
How LGBTQ+ Pride Went From Movement To Marketing

With all of the changes to this year's Pride lineup, many are left wondering how these virtual events will maintain their support of small LGBTQ+ owned businesses, like restaurants, bars, and brick-and-mortar stores, as well as LGBTQ+ focused nonpr
CNBC Africa celebrates 13 years on air

Today, June 1st marks our 13th Anniversary at CNBC Africa. As we celebrate our work and experiences at a time when the world is subdued by the coronavirus, here are views of some of our top analysts and friends from over the years....
