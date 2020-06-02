Coronavirus – Nigeria: 416 new cases of COVID-19

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
416 new cases of COVID-19
Lagos-192 Edo-41 Rivers-33 Kaduna-30 Kwara-23 Nasarawa-18 Borno-17 FCT-14 Oyo-10 Katsina-7 Abia-5 Delta-5 Adamawa-4 Kano-4 Imo-3 Ondo-3 Benue-2 Bauchi-2 Ogun-2 Niger-1
10578 cases of COVID19 Nigeria
Discharged: 3122 Deaths: 299
