Coronavirus – Nigeria: 416 new cases of COVID-19

416 new cases of COVID-19

Lagos-192 Edo-41 Rivers-33 Kaduna-30 Kwara-23 Nasarawa-18 Borno-17 FCT-14 Oyo-10 Katsina-7 Abia-5 Delta-5 Adamawa-4 Kano-4 Imo-3 Ondo-3 Benue-2 Bauchi-2 Ogun-2 Niger-1

10578 cases of COVID19 Nigeria

Discharged: 3122 Deaths: 299

