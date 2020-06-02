Coronavirus – Nigeria: Edo State Government received Information, Education and Communication (IEC) materials from World Health Organization (WHO)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Helping people make healthy choices is critical to World Health Organization (WHO)'s work; this is realized through dissemination of actionable &, credible messages to promote Health & communicate risk, especially during outbreaks such as COVID-19.

World Health Organization (WHO) handing over IEC materials to the Edo state govt.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Health Organization (WHO) – Nigeria.Media filesDownload logo