Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: COVID-19 Updates (Tuesday, 2nd June 2020, Time: 11:00)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
New cases: 31
Confirmed cases: 896
At Isolation Centres: 370
Recovered: 480
Deaths: 46
In quarantine: 1,885
Out of quarantine: 4,497
Gender Confirmed
Female – 461 Male – 435
Places
Confirmed cases by district
Bo
42
Bonthe
28
Bombali
20
Falaba
4
Kailahun
19
Kambia
1
Karene
0
Kono
9
Kenema
67
Koinadugu
3
Moyamba
10
Portloko
18
Pujehun
2
Tonkolili
7
Western Rural
138
Western Urban
528
Total
896
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Sierra Leone.Media filesDownload logo