APO

Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: COVID-19 Updates (Tuesday, 2nd June 2020, Time: 11:00)

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

New cases: 31

Confirmed cases: 896

At Isolation Centres: 370

Recovered: 480

Deaths: 46

In quarantine: 1,885

Out of quarantine: 4,497

Gender Confirmed

Female – 461 Male – 435

Places

Confirmed cases by district

Bo

42

Bonthe

28

Bombali

20

Falaba

4

Kailahun

19

Kambia

1

Karene

0

Kono

9

Kenema

67

Koinadugu

3

Moyamba

10

Portloko

18

Pujehun

2

Tonkolili

7

Western Rural

138

Western Urban

528

Total

896

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Sierra Leone.Media filesDownload logo

Related Content

APO

Coronavirus – Somalia: COVID-19 ventilators provided to help Somalia fight pandemic

Africa Press Office -
Ventilators to treat COVID-19 patients are being supplied by IOM, the International Organization for Migration, to help thousands of Somalis affected by the disease.   The ventilators, donated to the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS), and funded by the multi-donor Somalia Humanitarian Fund (SHF), will be used to set up an intensive care unit at the De Martino Hospital, the main public hospital in the country’s capital designated by the country’s Ministry of H
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – South Africa: Provincial Breakdown of Cases in South Africa (2nd June 2020)

Africa Press Office -
Download logoAs of today, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 35812. The provincial breakdown is as follows: Eastern Cape: 4324 Free State: 299 Gauteng: 4276 KwaZulu-Natal: 2637 Limpopo: 193 Mpumalanga: 132 North West: 271 Northern Cape: 91 Western Cape: 23583 Unknown: 6 Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa, Department of Health.
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update – 2nd June 2020

Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe total laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours are 3,932; of these eighty-seven (87) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the total confirmed cases as of today are 1,344. Among the confirmed cases, 59 of them are male and 28 are female and their age ranges front 10 to 70 years. All of the confirmed cases are Ethiopians. Among the cases, sixty-seven (67) of them are identified from Addis Ababa, two (2) from Tigray region, six (6) from Oromia region, seven (7) from Am
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 Situation Report for Nigeria (1st June 2020)

Africa Press Office -
The COVID-19 Nigeria situation report for 1st June, 2020 has been published. Our daily COVID-19 situation reports provide a summary of the epidemiological situation & response activities in Nigeria. Download via: https://bit.ly/3bWXXqpDistributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

News

“Stop this culture of frivolous allegations” former World Bank Treasurer Arunma Oteh defends African Development Bank President

Chris Bishop -
"So my appeal really is that we dispense of this issue. That we stop this culture of frivolous allegations around the times of elections. And allow the African Development Bank to support the African continent at this important time.”
Read more
International News

How LGBTQ+ Pride Went From Movement To Marketing

CNBC -
With all of the changes to this year’s Pride lineup, many are left wondering how these virtual events will maintain their support of small LGBTQ+ owned businesses, like restaurants, bars, and brick-and-mortar stores, as well as LGBTQ+ focused nonpr
Read more
Videos

CNBC Africa celebrates 13 years on air

CNBC Africa -
Today, June 1st marks our 13th Anniversary at CNBC Africa. As we celebrate our work and experiences at a time when the world is subdued by the coronavirus, here are views of some of our top analysts and friends from over the years....
Read more
Videos

Capital Appreciation’s Bradley Sacks on COVID-19 impact on business

CNBC Africa -
Capital Appreciation, a JSE fintech player raised its final dividend by over 17 per cent following an increase in annual revenue and profits. The payment solutions provider saw increased demand for its digital and cloud based services and said the Covid-19 pandemic has not impacted earnings negatively. Bradley Sacks, Joint CEO at Capital Appreciation joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Sanlam Emerging Markets and its partners on the African continent invest over $12 million to fight COVID-19

brandcom partner -
As we go through this global pandemic together, it is the little things we miss. A high five, a handshake, a walk...
Read more
Brandcom

VIVO CEO is a dynamic leader for this innovative global brand

brandcom partner -
May 2020 -- Six months ago the vision for vivo in South Africa was just beginning to...
Read more

Trending Now

Coronavirus

Zimbabwe tightens coronavirus lockdown in capital Harare as cases hit 203

Reuters -
Zimbabwean troops and police on Tuesday tightened the coronavirus lockdown in the capital Harare, blocking many cars and buses from entering the central business district as cases of infections increased.
Read more
Coronavirus

Billionaire Bill Gates: 6 movies and TV shows to help relieve pandemic stress

CNBC -
For billionaire Bill Gates, reading and watching TV and movies helps “stem the tide” of anxiety amid the Covid-19 pandemic, he said in a blog post on May 18.
Read more
Insights

The business book billionaire Bill Gates wants you to read right now

CNBC -
“In my experience, it is rare to find one that really captures what it’s like to build and operate an organization or that has tips you could really put into practice,” says billionaire and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.
Read more
International News

Why Germany’s coronavirus death rate is so low | CNBC Explains

CNBC -
While Germany has one of the highest numbers of coronavirus cases in Europe, its death rate is significantly lower than its neighbors. CNBC’s Timothyna Duncan explores the strategies the country has employed to manage the spread of the disease. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved