Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: Status Update for COVID-19 2 June 2020

Arrival at the Witzenburg Municipality which has been hard hit by Coronavirus. Cluster outbreaks in farming communities has driven the epidemic in this area. This area is responsible for 45% of the agricultural export of the country. The biggest challenge is that there was no lockdown in this area, because most of the workers are essential service. Therefore the response had to be proactive. Witzenburg has developed a protocol for seasonal workers traveling between Western Cape and Eastern C