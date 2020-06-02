Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: Status Update for COVID-19 2 June 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Cumulative confirmed positive cases – 896
Total number of deaths – 46
Active New Cases – 31
Active cases at Isolation Centers – 370
Cumulative recoveries – 480
Number currently in quarantine – 1,885
Number discharged from quarantine – 4,497
