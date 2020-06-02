Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (2 June 2020)

Download logoToday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the President of Namibia, Dr. Hage G. Geingob. The two leaders discussed the latest developments in the COVID‑19 pandemic, as well as its health, social and economic impacts. They spoke about the situation in Canada and Namibia, and the importance of a coordinated global approach to ensure the health and safety of all people, especially the most vulnerable. They also discussed measures to build economic resilience and ensure a sus