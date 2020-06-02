Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (2 June 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo
New cases confirmed today: 66 Benadir: 33 Somaliland: 26 Puntland: 7
Male: 42 Female: 24 Recovery: 19 Death: 0
Total confirmed cases: 2,089 Total recoveries: 380 Total deaths: 79
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health & Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia.