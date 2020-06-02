Coronavirus – South Africa: Provincial Breakdown of Cases in South Africa (2nd June 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 35812.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

Eastern Cape: 4324 Free State: 299 Gauteng: 4276 KwaZulu-Natal: 2637 Limpopo: 193 Mpumalanga: 132 North West: 271 Northern Cape: 91 Western Cape: 23583 Unknown: 6

