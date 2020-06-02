APO

Coronavirus – South Sudan: Women peacekeepers in Bentiu continue efforts to protect civilians

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

“In all the years that I have spent working across conflict zones with United Nations Peacekeeping, I’ve discovered that women, genuinely, hold the key to sustainable peace. We constitute 50 per cent of any society and only by involving women in key decisions that impact their day-to-day life will societies become truly peaceful and inclusive, says Hiroko Hirahara, Head of Field Office, UNMISS Bentiu.

Prior to South Sudan, Ms. Hirahara has served in peace operations in Cyprus, Darfur and Liberia. Currently she is leading uniformed and civilian peacekeepers at a challenging time. “With the dangers posed by COVID-19, we have had to completely change the way we work on-the-ground as we support national-led efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus in Bentiu while doing our best to fulfil our mandated tasks despite severe operational challenges,” she reveals. “However, I’m very proud to say that we’ve managed to find innovative ways to keep ourselves and the communities we serve safe and healthy as far as possible.

Ms. Hirahara says that the number of female peacekeepers—military, police and civilian—being deployed to UNMISS and peacekeeping missions worldwide is gradually increasing. “While we as the UN still have a long way to go in terms of achieving gender parity in peacekeeping operations, such an increase, in my opinion, makes a very positive impact, especially when it comes to dealing with sexual- and gender-based violence,” states Ms. Hirahara. “I’ve noticed that survivors of such incidents instinctively and culturally find it easier to open up to female peacekeepers and ask for the help they need. What’s more, uniformed female peacekeepers in Bentiu have encouraged South Sudanese women to take leadership roles and done a lot to build capacity among their South Sudanese counterparts,” she continues.

A stellar example of such capacity building is Lieutenant-Colonel Emilie Simon, a Military Observer from Namibia, who has built strong networks with her national military counterparts. “Many of the South Sudanese female military personnel I interact with are frustrated by the lack of career development. With time, I’ve managed to motivate many of them to further their education as well as sharpen their skills. It is a matter of pride for me when my South Sudanese interlocuters say that I’m a role model for them,” avers Lt. Colonel Simon.

Lance Corporal Anabella Gloria Nbou from Ghana has a similar story to tell. “I’m currently deployed in Koch and by virtue of constantly patrolling in remote villages here, I’ve seen firsthand the devastating impact of the conflict on women and children. Therefore, I make it a point to be accessible to local women and give them the space to tell me their stories,” she says.

Ruth Njiru from Kenya, a Police Adviser serving with the UNMISS Bentiu Field Office since December 2018 says that the opportunity to interact very closely with local communities, especially women and children, has been invaluable. Ms. Njiru has used her time on patrols to develop connections with young people, share messages and raise awareness among youth about the importance of education. “As women peacekeepers, we strike a different rapport with South Sudanese women, as we share many of the same concerns. I’ve always used this connection to make sure we do the best we can to trickle down income-generating skills to displaced women as well as local law enforcement counterparts,” she says.

With COVID-19 casting a pall over the entire world, these women peacekeepers from Bentiu are truly inspirational continue to make their best efforts on behalf of UNMISS to fulfil mandated tasks, while following all safety precautions advised by the World Health Organization. They are unanimous in their opinion that peacekeeping, despite all its challenges, is an incredibly rewarding experience!

– OLIVIER NDIKUMANA

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).Media filesDownload logo

Related Content

APO

Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: Status Update for COVID-19 2 June 2020

Africa Press Office -
Download logoCumulative confirmed positive cases - 896 Total number of deaths - 46 Active New Cases - 31 Active cases at Isolation Centers - 370 Cumulative recoveries - 480 Number currently in quarantine - 1,885 Number discharged from quarantine - 4,497 Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Sierra Leone.
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – South Sudan: Women peacekeepers in Bentiu continue efforts to protect civilians

Africa Press Office -
“In all the years that I have spent working across conflict zones with United Nations Peacekeeping, I’ve discovered that women, genuinely, hold the key to sustainable peace. We constitute 50 per cent of any society and only by involving women in key decisions that impact their day-to-day life will societies become truly peaceful and inclusive, says Hiroko Hirahara, Head of Field Office, UNMISS Bentiu. Prior to South Sudan, Ms. Hirahara has served in peace operations in Cyprus, Dar
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 Status Update for Witzenburg Municipality in South Africa

Africa Press Office -
Arrival at the Witzenburg Municipality which has been hard hit by Coronavirus. Cluster outbreaks in farming communities has driven the epidemic in this area. This area is responsible for 45% of the agricultural export of the country. The biggest challenge is that there was no lockdown in this area, because most of the workers are essential service. Therefore the response had to be proactive. Witzenburg has developed a protocol for seasonal workers traveling between Western Cape and Eastern C
Read more
Insights

The business book billionaire Bill Gates wants you to read right now

CNBC -
“In my experience, it is rare to find one that really captures what it’s like to build and operate an organization or that has tips you could really put into practice,” says billionaire and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

News

“Stop this culture of frivolous allegations” former World Bank Treasurer Arunma Oteh defends African Development Bank President

Chris Bishop -
"So my appeal really is that we dispense of this issue. That we stop this culture of frivolous allegations around the times of elections. And allow the African Development Bank to support the African continent at this important time.”
Read more
International News

How LGBTQ+ Pride Went From Movement To Marketing

CNBC -
With all of the changes to this year’s Pride lineup, many are left wondering how these virtual events will maintain their support of small LGBTQ+ owned businesses, like restaurants, bars, and brick-and-mortar stores, as well as LGBTQ+ focused nonpr
Read more
Videos

CNBC Africa celebrates 13 years on air

CNBC Africa -
Today, June 1st marks our 13th Anniversary at CNBC Africa. As we celebrate our work and experiences at a time when the world is subdued by the coronavirus, here are views of some of our top analysts and friends from over the years....
Read more
Videos

Capital Appreciation’s Bradley Sacks on COVID-19 impact on business

CNBC Africa -
Capital Appreciation, a JSE fintech player raised its final dividend by over 17 per cent following an increase in annual revenue and profits. The payment solutions provider saw increased demand for its digital and cloud based services and said the Covid-19 pandemic has not impacted earnings negatively. Bradley Sacks, Joint CEO at Capital Appreciation joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Sanlam Emerging Markets and its partners on the African continent invest over $12 million to fight COVID-19

brandcom partner -
As we go through this global pandemic together, it is the little things we miss. A high five, a handshake, a walk...
Read more
Brandcom

VIVO CEO is a dynamic leader for this innovative global brand

brandcom partner -
May 2020 -- Six months ago the vision for vivo in South Africa was just beginning to...
Read more

Trending Now

Coronavirus

Zimbabwe tightens coronavirus lockdown in capital Harare as cases hit 203

Reuters -
Zimbabwean troops and police on Tuesday tightened the coronavirus lockdown in the capital Harare, blocking many cars and buses from entering the central business district as cases of infections increased.
Read more
Coronavirus

Billionaire Bill Gates: 6 movies and TV shows to help relieve pandemic stress

CNBC -
For billionaire Bill Gates, reading and watching TV and movies helps “stem the tide” of anxiety amid the Covid-19 pandemic, he said in a blog post on May 18.
Read more
Insights

The business book billionaire Bill Gates wants you to read right now

CNBC -
“In my experience, it is rare to find one that really captures what it’s like to build and operate an organization or that has tips you could really put into practice,” says billionaire and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.
Read more
International News

Why Germany’s coronavirus death rate is so low | CNBC Explains

CNBC -
While Germany has one of the highest numbers of coronavirus cases in Europe, its death rate is significantly lower than its neighbors. CNBC’s Timothyna Duncan explores the strategies the country has employed to manage the spread of the disease. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved