Coronavirus – Uganda: Update on the COVID-19 Outbreak in Uganda

The Ministry of Health confirms thirty-two (32) new COVID-19 cases from 2.222 samples tested on 01 June. 2020. All confirmed cases are Ugandans. Nineteen (19) of the new confirmed cases are from 1.693 samples from Points of Entry while Thirteen (13) are from 423 samples of contacts and alerts. All 106 samples of health workers tested negative for the disease. The total confirmed COVID-19 cases In Uganda Is now 489.

Additionally, twenty-five (25) foreign truck drivers (9 Tanzanians. 12 Kenyans. 1 Eritrean. 1 Congolese and 1 truck driver whose nationality was not captured) tested positive for COVID-19 and were handed back to their respective countries of origin.

Confirmed Cases:

Fourteen (14) of the confirmed cases are truck drivers who arrived from South Sudan via Elegu Point of Entry.

Two (2) of the confirmed cases are truck drivers who arrived from Kenya via Malaba Point of Entry

Two (2) of the confirmed cases are truck drivers who arrived from Kenya via Busia Point of Entry

One (1) of the confirmed cases is a truck driver who arrived from Tanzania via Mutukula Point of Entry

Thirteen (13) of the confirmed cases are contacts to previously confirmed cases. These include: 7 from Kyotera, 2 from Tororo, 1 from Wakiso, 1 from Yumbe. 1 from Mpigi and 1 from Gomba districts. All were under quarantine at the time of test.

Currently, there are 391 admitted COVID-19 confirmed cases in 15 Referral Hospitals in the country. All are in stable condition. By the time of this communication, transfer of 19 patients to treatments centers was underway. To-date, Uganda has registered a total of 79 COVID-19 recoveries and NO COVID-19 related death recorded.

