Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: COVID-19 update, 1st June 2020

Highlights of the Situation Report
Twenty-six (26) cases tested positive for COVID-19. These are returnees from South Africa (22), Botswana (3), and one (1) local case who are all isolated. The cases for Manicaland Province were double reported by one (1) case, giving a cumulative of nine (9). Therefore the correct cumulative number of cases as confirmed by the linelist is eight (8) cases. 789 RDT screening tests and 637 PCR diagnostic tests were done. The cumulative number of tests done to date is 46021 (28112 RDT and 18709 PCR). To date the total number of confirmed cases is 203; recovered 29, active cases 170 and 4 deaths, since the onset of the outbreak on 20 March 2020.
Bulawayo
12
189
0
18
0
9
8
0
1
Harare
494
141
15
96
0
14
80
0
2
Manicaland
66
88
0
8
0
0
8
0
0
Mash Cent.
45
1
0
3
0
0
3
0
0
Mash East
21
61
0
6
0
5
1
0
0
Mash West
26
20
3
12
0
0
11
0
1
Midlands
32
68
4
10
0
0
10
0
0
Masvingo
4
14
4
31
0
0
31
0
0
Mat North
15
0
0
3
0
1
2
0
0
Mat South
74
55
0
16
0
0
16
0
0
Total
789
637
26
203
0
29
170
0
4
