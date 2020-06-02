APO

Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: COVID-19 update, 1st June 2020

Highlights of the Situation Report

Twenty-six (26) cases tested positive for COVID-19. These are returnees from South Africa (22), Botswana (3), and one (1) local case who are all isolated. The cases for Manicaland Province were double reported by one (1) case, giving a cumulative of nine (9). Therefore the correct cumulative number of cases as confirmed by the linelist is eight (8) cases. 789 RDT screening tests and 637 PCR diagnostic tests were done. The cumulative number of tests done to date is 46021 (28112 RDT and 18709 PCR). To date the total number of confirmed cases is 203; recovered 29, active cases 170 and 4 deaths, since the onset of the outbreak on 20 March 2020.

Number of tests done

Number of Confirmed Cases

Number

Recovered

Number of

Active

Cases

Deceased    

Province

RDT

PCR

New

Cum

New

Cum

New

Cum

Bulawayo

12

189

0

18

0

9

8

0

1

Harare

494

141

15

96

0

14

80

0

2

Manicaland

66

88

0

8

0

0

8

0

0

Mash Cent.

45

1

0

3

0

0

3

0

0

Mash East

21

61

0

6

0

5

1

0

0

Mash West

26

20

3

12

0

0

11

0

1

Midlands

32

68

4

10

0

0

10

0

0

Masvingo

4

14

4

31

0

0

31

0

0

Mat North

15

0

0

3

0

1

2

0

0

Mat South

74

55

0

16

0

0

16

0

0

Total

789

637

26

203

0

29

170

0

4

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.

