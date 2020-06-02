APO

True business resilience demands fresh perspectives and putting best practice top of mind (By Dr. Ibrahim Abduba)

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

By Dr. Ibrahim Abduba, ERPM Strategy and Business Development Leader – East & West Africa at Oracle

It has been said over and over by a multitude of business systems experts. One of the greatest barriers to digital transformation is not technological. It is human resistance to change. Within an enterprise, a wholesale culture shift is needed for digitalisation to take hold and be used to its full efficiency-boosting potential.

Of course, enterprises are now operating in a context of forced, unprecedented change beyond the scenarios covered in most business continuity plans. Who projected that we would one day be in a situation where essentially everything would close at the same time, crippling supply chains? Or that a company’s workforce would be mandated to stay home, with no access to on-premise systems?

How unpredictable are things? In March, the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) (https://bit.ly/3gJ0XcN) forecast that the continent’s GDP would decline 1.4% in 2020 from an originally projected 3.2%, to 1.8%. One month later, in April, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) (https://bit.ly/2U4gOss) predicted a 1.6% economic contraction for Africa in 2020, the lowest level on record.

Businesses need new solutions to ensure business continuity in the current economic climate, recover quickly and ensure operational resilience beyond COVID-19.

The time is ripe for change, but it demands a greater embrace of new perspectives. These newer attitudes have been slowly taking root in Africa. First, there was the move from manual to automated Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) applications. This led to the realisation over the past decade that cloud-based systems drive greater operational agility than their on-premise equivalent, allowing enterprises to operate efficiently and securely, even across borders.

As an example, Bank of Kigali Plc (https://bit.ly/30dR0yf) in Rwanda has leveraged cloud-based functionality such as end-to-end process automation to reduce costs, improve scalability and innovate customer offerings.

Despite such success stories, many companies continue to cling to the mindset of “I have my own customised ERP, and it works for me; I’m not giving it up.” That attitude is understandable, but current challenges prove traditional ERPs lack the flexibility to overcome them efficiently. Rigidity is simply not contemporary best practice.

Even before the current crisis, Steve Cox, Oracle’s Group Vice President for ERP EPM Product Marketing, referred to the future of best practices as being one of less work, more automation and better outcomes (https://bit.ly/3csL8TS). The wider business context has, of course, shifted, but evolving technology remains key to unlocking business benefits, such as greater speed and cost savings.

Best practice is also continually being disrupted and redefined by emerging technologies. We see artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) well entrenched in Oracle Cloud applications now, producing insights from big data, automatically maintaining systems and underpinning chatbots. Becoming similarly commonplace in enhancing everyday work processes are the likes of blockchain, Internet of Things (IoT) and augmented reality (AR), with the first two having special advantages for supply chain management (SCM).

Even with expensive IT upgrade cycles, old on-premise platforms may battle to integrate with such new solutions. By contrast, through cloud, enterprises can instantly leverage the latest best-in-class technologies, which connect seamlessly because of already considered integration capabilities. The cost of continual upgrades goes away, and it becomes easier to predict spend and calculate budgets.

With continual cycles of disruption expected to become the new business “normal,” the ability to accurately predict and prepare has become the best practice for enterprises. Cloud ERP offers users the ability to effortlessly pull together data sets across a business for better insights that drive scenario planning and optimisation strategies. At the same time, an organisation’s human talent is liberated to focus on innovation instead of losing their workdays to mundane manual tasks like report generation and transaction processing.

Leveraging these capabilities, and more, does not require reinventing the wheel. To make an enterprise truly resilient, and minimise unpredictable risk, starts with overcoming attitude barriers.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Oracle.Media filesDownload logo

Related Content

APO

Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: COVID-19 Updates (Tuesday, 2nd June 2020, Time: 11:00)

Africa Press Office -
New cases: 31 Confirmed cases: 896 At Isolation Centres: 370 Recovered: 480 Deaths: 46 In quarantine: 1,885 Out of quarantine: 4,497 Gender Confirmed Female - 461 Male - 435 Places Confirmed cases by district Bo 42 Bonthe 28 Bombali 20 Falaba 4 Kailahun 19 Kambia 1 Karene
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Namibia: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with President of Namibia Dr. Hage G. Geingob

Africa Press Office -
Download logoToday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the President of Namibia, Dr. Hage G. Geingob. The two leaders discussed the latest developments in the COVID‑19 pandemic, as well as its health, social and economic impacts. They spoke about the situation in Canada and Namibia, and the importance of a coordinated global approach to ensure the health and safety of all people, especially the most vulnerable. They also discussed measures to build economic resilience and ensure a sus
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: COVID-19 update, 1st June 2020

Africa Press Office -
Download logoHighlights of the Situation Report Twenty-six (26) cases tested positive for COVID-19. These are returnees from South Africa (22), Botswana (3), and one (1) local case who are all isolated. The cases for Manicaland Province were double reported by one (1) case, giving a cumulative of nine (9). Therefore the correct cumulative number of cases as confirmed by the linelist is eight (8) cases. 789 RDT screening tests and 637 PCR diagnostic tests were done. The cumulative number o
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Somalia: COVID-19 ventilators provided to help Somalia fight pandemic

Africa Press Office -
Ventilators to treat COVID-19 patients are being supplied by IOM, the International Organization for Migration, to help thousands of Somalis affected by the disease.   The ventilators, donated to the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS), and funded by the multi-donor Somalia Humanitarian Fund (SHF), will be used to set up an intensive care unit at the De Martino Hospital, the main public hospital in the country’s capital designated by the country’s Ministry of H
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

News

“Stop this culture of frivolous allegations” former World Bank Treasurer Arunma Oteh defends African Development Bank President

Chris Bishop -
"So my appeal really is that we dispense of this issue. That we stop this culture of frivolous allegations around the times of elections. And allow the African Development Bank to support the African continent at this important time.”
Read more
International News

How LGBTQ+ Pride Went From Movement To Marketing

CNBC -
With all of the changes to this year’s Pride lineup, many are left wondering how these virtual events will maintain their support of small LGBTQ+ owned businesses, like restaurants, bars, and brick-and-mortar stores, as well as LGBTQ+ focused nonpr
Read more
Videos

CNBC Africa celebrates 13 years on air

CNBC Africa -
Today, June 1st marks our 13th Anniversary at CNBC Africa. As we celebrate our work and experiences at a time when the world is subdued by the coronavirus, here are views of some of our top analysts and friends from over the years....
Read more
Videos

Capital Appreciation’s Bradley Sacks on COVID-19 impact on business

CNBC Africa -
Capital Appreciation, a JSE fintech player raised its final dividend by over 17 per cent following an increase in annual revenue and profits. The payment solutions provider saw increased demand for its digital and cloud based services and said the Covid-19 pandemic has not impacted earnings negatively. Bradley Sacks, Joint CEO at Capital Appreciation joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Sanlam Emerging Markets and its partners on the African continent invest over $12 million to fight COVID-19

brandcom partner -
As we go through this global pandemic together, it is the little things we miss. A high five, a handshake, a walk...
Read more
Brandcom

VIVO CEO is a dynamic leader for this innovative global brand

brandcom partner -
May 2020 -- Six months ago the vision for vivo in South Africa was just beginning to...
Read more

Trending Now

Coronavirus

Zimbabwe tightens coronavirus lockdown in capital Harare as cases hit 203

Reuters -
Zimbabwean troops and police on Tuesday tightened the coronavirus lockdown in the capital Harare, blocking many cars and buses from entering the central business district as cases of infections increased.
Read more
Coronavirus

Billionaire Bill Gates: 6 movies and TV shows to help relieve pandemic stress

CNBC -
For billionaire Bill Gates, reading and watching TV and movies helps “stem the tide” of anxiety amid the Covid-19 pandemic, he said in a blog post on May 18.
Read more
Insights

The business book billionaire Bill Gates wants you to read right now

CNBC -
“In my experience, it is rare to find one that really captures what it’s like to build and operate an organization or that has tips you could really put into practice,” says billionaire and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.
Read more
International News

Why Germany’s coronavirus death rate is so low | CNBC Explains

CNBC -
While Germany has one of the highest numbers of coronavirus cases in Europe, its death rate is significantly lower than its neighbors. CNBC’s Timothyna Duncan explores the strategies the country has employed to manage the spread of the disease. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved