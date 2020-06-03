APO

African equity capital markets activity see downward turn, but increase in domestic investors – Making Finance Work for Africa partnership and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Nigeria

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

Data presented from the PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Nigeria 2019 African Capital Market Watch (https://pwc.to/2XVW73h), which reviewed the performance of Africa’s capital markets between 2010 and the first quarter of 2020, shows that African equity capital markets activity have seen a downward trajectory over the past three years as major economies on the continent are faced with fiscal challenges due to growing debt levels and slow economic growth.

The Making Finance Work for Africa (MFW4A) partnership and PwC Nigeria co-hosted a webinar to explore the impact of COVID-19 on African capital markets last month.

Capital market value in 2019 was the lowest seen over the past decade, with the volume of deals lower only in 2012. African economies now face the unprecedented challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has severely impacted global financial markets, according to Andrew Nevin, PwC Nigeria’s Chief Economist, and Alice Tomdio, the firm’s Director Capital Markets, who presented the data.

Commenting on the data and the potential impact of the COVID pandemic, Geoffrey Odundo, CEO of the Nairobi Securities Exchange said: “Capital markets in East Africa have taken a hit, with a 20% decrease in trading volume since the beginning of COVID-19.”

On the positive side, there was increased activity from domestic investors, he added.

Daniel Ogbarmey Tetteh, Director-General, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Ghana, said that market activity on the Ghana stock market had remained robust, with an almost threefold increase in trading volumes between January and April 2020, compared to the same period in 2019. Again, a good proportion of these trades originated from domestic investors.

Speakers also stressed the important role of African capital markets in supporting the post-COVID recovery. For this to happen, African markets need to be deepened and provide avenues for investment of the significant pools of local capital currently tied up in “dead” assets.

Expanding the range of available asset classes should also include measures to attract and support new listings. The panel agreed that the increased engagement of local investors in the current environment was a positive sign, and that developing a deep pool of domestic investors is essential for African capital markets to play their full role in supporting the post-COVID economic recovery.

For more details on the webinar series and to listen to recordings visit: https://bit.ly/2XvFRqB. The next session (in English) is scheduled for June 18th and will explore Financing SMEs in the COVID era.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Development Bank Group (AfDB).

Media Contact: Amba Mpoke-Bigg Communication and External Relations Department African Development Bank Email: [email protected]

About the African Development Bank Group: The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) (https://www.AfDB.org/) is Africa’s premier development finance institution. It comprises three distinct entities: the African Development Bank (AfDB), the African Development Fund (ADF) and the Nigeria Trust Fund (NTF). On the ground in 44 African countries with an external office in Japan, the AfDB contributes to the economic development and the social progress of its 54 regional member states.

For more information: https://www.AfDB.org/

Related Content

Videos

Cannon Asset Managers CEO on how to position your portfolio for a depression

CNBC Africa -
In 2006, little known economics professor Nouriel Roubini warned that the US housing market was at risk of collapsing. Fast forward two years and it did, triggering the global financial crisis. Roubini, now known is Dr Doom is forecasting another economic depression, contradicting the consensus view the recovery from Covid-19 will be V-shaped. Dr Adrian Saville, CEO of Cannon Asset Managers joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Kenya: Free Accommodation Vouchers from Prideinn Hotels for Frontline Health Workers

Africa Press Office -
On before of Ministry of Health, Kenya, the Chief Administrative Secretary for Health, Dr. Rashid Aman commended Prideinn Hotels gesture to provide the frontline health workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic with free accommodation vouchers.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.Media filesDownload logo
Read more
Videos

How Covid-19 is driving demand for internet services

CNBC Africa -
With students working from home, companies across industries forced to move online and video conferencing services being more utilized now than ever; broadband, WiFi and mobile data capacity seems to be getting tested like never before. So can internet service providers stand up to the test? Robert Nkeramugaba, Senior Network Operations Manager, BSC joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Uganda moves to phased reopening amid rising of COVID-19 cases

CNBC Africa -
In Uganda, according to president Yoweri Museveni, the country will go ahead with its plan to re-open the country despite recording more than 150 Covid-19 cases in three days. Moreover, European Union gives Uganda about $198 million to fund coronavirus response. CNBC Africa spoke to Qatahar Raymond Mujuni, a journalist for more.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

How Covid-19 is driving demand for internet services

CNBC Africa -
With students working from home, companies across industries forced to move online and video conferencing services being more utilized now than ever; broadband, WiFi and mobile data capacity seems to be getting tested like never before. So can internet service providers stand up to the test? Robert Nkeramugaba, Senior Network Operations Manager, BSC joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Uganda moves to phased reopening amid rising of COVID-19 cases

CNBC Africa -
In Uganda, according to president Yoweri Museveni, the country will go ahead with its plan to re-open the country despite recording more than 150 Covid-19 cases in three days. Moreover, European Union gives Uganda about $198 million to fund coronavirus response. CNBC Africa spoke to Qatahar Raymond Mujuni, a journalist for more.
Read more
Videos

Nigerian Equities Wrap: Market momentum wanes

CNBC Africa -
The consumer goods index of the Nigerian Stock Exchange was among the top-performing indices in May. Onyeka Ijeoma, Analyst at Vetiva joins CNBC Africa to discuss what to expect from the equities market this week....
Read more
Videos

Nigeria’s money market review

CNBC Africa -
Traders say the high demand and poor supply characterising Nigeria’s forex market for the past few months have resulted in fairly stable rates observed in the trading days this week. Ifeoma Onyejekwe, Fixed Income Trader at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Sanlam Emerging Markets and its partners on the African continent invest over $12 million to fight COVID-19

brandcom partner -
As we go through this global pandemic together, it is the little things we miss. A high five, a handshake, a walk...
Read more
Brandcom

VIVO CEO is a dynamic leader for this innovative global brand

brandcom partner -
May 2020 -- Six months ago the vision for vivo in South Africa was just beginning to...
Read more

Trending Now

Videos

COVID-19: Reopening aviation in South Africa

CNBC Africa -
South Africa’s aviation sector partially reopened from Covid-19 lock-down’s this week, with the resumption of domestic business travel being allowed to take off. To understand what steps have been taken to maximise passenger safety at the country’s airports we speak with Refentse Shinners, Group Executive of Corporate affairs at the Airports Company of South Africa.
Read more
International News

What It’s Like To Be A Professional Amazon Reviewer

CNBC -
Sean Cannell makes tens of thousands of dollars a month as a professional Amazon reviewer. As part of the Amazon Affiliate program, Cannell reviews camera gear on his Think Media YouTube channel and makes a cut of every sale those reviews generates o
Read more
article

Rebuilding South Africa’s construction sector

CNBC Africa -
The COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with South Africa’s slowing economy has created a double setback for the construction industry. That’s according to financial services group Old Mutual. Last month construction firms, Group Five and Esor, both in business rescue announced that they would be delisting from the JSE. Today, WBHO warned annual profits would plunge 150 per cent, reflecting the impact of the Covid-19 lock-downs. Ian Woodley, Analyst: Old Mutual Equities and Arthur Karas, Portfolio Manager: Old Mutual Investment Group Macro Solutions join CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Cannon Asset Managers CEO on how to position your portfolio for a depression

CNBC Africa -
In 2006, little known economics professor Nouriel Roubini warned that the US housing market was at risk of collapsing. Fast forward two years and it did, triggering the global financial crisis. Roubini, now known is Dr Doom is forecasting another economic depression, contradicting the consensus view the recovery from Covid-19 will be V-shaped. Dr Adrian Saville, CEO of Cannon Asset Managers joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved